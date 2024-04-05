True Potential Scholarships Help Immigrant Students Succeed in Higher Education

This year, Lesvia Marroquin (right) will be the first True Potential scholar to go beyond her associate's degree and earn her bachelor’s degree with help from the True Potential program.

Thanks to the True Potential Scholarship, what once felt like a dream is now my reality.” — Lesvia Marroquin

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 11 years, the True Potential Scholarship program has been opening doors for young immigrants seeking higher education. Founded by Ross Pesek, CEO of Pesek Law, and his wife, Karen, CFO of the firm, the initiative aims to empower immigrant students by providing them with the opportunity to attend college and achieve their dreams. Students are invited to apply now.

Ross said, "My wife and I both know what it's like to live in another country, where everything feels different and you stand out. We were both immigrant students at one point and we both completed our degrees on a path that began with community college. We believe education is key to building strong communities and opening up chances for everyone to live the life of their dreams. That's why we started the True Potential Scholarship."

Since 2013, the True Potential Scholarship has been helping young people who find it hard to go to college because of their immigration status. Some students don't realize this problem until they're almost done with high school, which can make their dream of college seem impossible.

"It's tough when you're working hard for your future and then find out your immigration status might stop you from going to college because you don’t qualify for any student loans or many scholarships,” said Karen. “The True Potential scholarship tells these students that they matter – their dreams are valid and we want to help make them come true."

Jane Shanahan and her husband, Steve, share this passion and began supporting the scholarship in its early days.

“After my mother’s death, I discovered the letters and documents that revealed the true story of her and my grandmother’s immigration journey from Mexico to the U.S.,” Jane said. As she uncovered the details of her heritage and her grandmother’s life, she felt a strong desire to share an opportunity for further education with people who’d taken similar steps toward fulfilling their destiny.

“We had sold our company,” Jane recalls. “We finally had some extra money and wanted to help others live the life they dreamed of. I called the Nebraska Latino Commission and they put me in touch with Ross. True Potential was just the opportunity I was looking for.”

The scholarship originally focused on those with DACA or Temporary Protective Status, but now helps all immigrant students get their start at community college.

"Community colleges are a great choice for our scholars because they're more affordable and flexible," said Ross. "Our partnership with community colleges in Nebraska and Iowa that match the scholarship funds means the money goes even farther.”

In its 11 years, the program has helped numerous students complete trade school and earn associate’s degrees. This year, Lesvia Marroquin will be the first True Potential scholar to go beyond her associate's degree and earn her bachelor’s degree with help from the program. She will graduate in December 2024 and has already started working for an accounting firm.

"Thanks to the True Potential Scholarship, what once felt like a dream is now my reality,” she said. “This journey from community college to Wayne State has been transformative. Graduating with an accounting degree in December 2024 and landing a job at a CPA firm feels surreal. To students just starting, remember that perseverance pays off. Believe in yourself, push through the tough days and chase your dreams relentlessly. It's not always easy, but the feeling of accomplishing your goal is beyond explanation and well worth it."

Students are invited to apply year-round; applications are available online and reviewed as they are received. Find more information and apply online at https://truepotentialscholarship.org/apply/.

"We believe everyone has the potential to do good things for our community,” said Karen. “Education is the first step. By supporting these students, we're investing in a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone."

About Pesek Law LLC

Pesek Law specializes in legal defense services for Spanish-speaking individuals affected by negligence. With a keen understanding of the challenges faced by mixed-immigration status families, Pesek Law is dedicated to protecting their clients' rights and securing fair compensation. The firm is committed to their clients and bringing hope and justice to their community. For more information on Pesek Law, visit www.peseklaw.com or call (402)342-9684.

###