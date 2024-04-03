Debra Lee Fader Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Inspirational Book, 'Rise Up!'

Debra Lee Fader

SuccessBooks® proudly announces the collaboration with Debra Lee Fader, who will co-author the inspirational book, 'Rise Up!' alongside a distinguished team of authors, including the renowned Lisa Nichols.

'Rise Up!' is set to be a transformative book that promises to ignite the spirits of its readers through compelling stories of courage and unyielding commitment. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2024.

Debra Lee Fader, a versatile talent in the entertainment industry and a graduate in Music and Theater from the United States International University in San Diego, CA, brings a wealth of experience to the project. Her illustrious career spans captivating performances as the Principal Singer of 'Lido de Paris' at the Stardust Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, along with engagements with Disney, Norwegian, and Carnival Cruise Lines. Debra's versatility extends to leading roles in Broadway Spotlight Musicals across the United States and Canada, as well as notable appearances on Puerto Rican Television, films, and commercials.

Hailing from Bloomington, Minnesota, Debra Lee Fader served as Mayor of Montevideo, Minnesota, for eight years, advocating for goodwill and kindness among all citizens. She also played a pivotal role in promoting Cultural Exchange as the Official Mayor Envoy to Montevideo, Uruguay, fostering the relationship between the two Montevideo Sister Cities dating back to 1904.

Debra's dedication to civic engagement is evident through her roles as an Elected Board Advisor to the Upper Minnesota Valley Regional Development Commission and Vice President for the Minnesota Mayor’s Association. Notably, her visionary leadership spearheaded Montevideo Public Arts Projects, bringing captivating public art works to the city.

In 2020, Debra was Certified and Ordained as a Chaplain, further exemplifying her commitment to service. She is the founder of Diversity-USA, a 501(c)(3) Charity dedicated to promoting Arts, Cultural Preservation, and Inclusion in rural Minnesota.

As a seasoned stage performer and radio professional, Debra Lee Fader continues to captivate audiences with her Theatrical Revues in Montevideo, MN, and her insightful interviews on Recipe for Kindness and other National Podcasts. She occasionally serves as a Guest Host for Regional PBS Stations.

Debra Lee's upcoming projects include her memoir, 'Walk By Faith,' adapted for a Voyage Media screenplay. She also leads 'Showgirl USA,' offering self-care retreats for women interested in the Showgirl Experience. Debra is currently broadcasting her new podcast titled, “Acts of Kindness”-“Connecting through Caring”. This podcast is featured on The Success Network.

Away from the spotlight, Debra Lee is happily married to Brad Fader and previously owned the Sportsmen Inn. They now enjoy their lake home on Lake Minnewaska in Glenwood, MN, with their grandchildren, Jules and Miles, and their son Jason and daughter-in-law, Mandy.

