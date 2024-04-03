Frank Astorino Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Inspirational Book, 'Rise Up!'

Frank Astorino

FAIRFIELD, NJ, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting collaboration with Frank Astorino, a distinguished entrepreneur and renowned business thought leader. Frank Astorino will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book, "Rise Up!" alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

This remarkable publication promises to ignite readers' inner fire with inspirational stories of courage and commitment while offering invaluable insights into leadership, innovation, and the key principles behind driving organizational success." The official launch of "Rise Up!" is scheduled for the Summer of 2024.

Frank Astorino's extensive background as the founder and CEO of The Astorino Financial Group, Inc., since 1986, brings a wealth of financial expertise. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional, Frank possesses deep knowledge in risk management, tax and retirement planning, and investment counseling. His commitment to the industry is evident from his prior role as a registered financial advisor with The Financial Network from 1983 to 1986, where he provided fee-based planning services and acted as the chief case writer. Frank's qualifications include licenses such as Series 6, Series 7, Series 24, Series 63, and Life, Accident & Health Insurance. He holds a master's degree in financial planning (Master Planner of Advanced Studies) and certifications as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and a Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA).

Frank's impressive track record showcases his dedication to helping clients achieve their financial goals and enhance their financial well-being. He has transformed The Astorino Financial Group into a leading professional financial services company, offering tailored guidance to individuals and families during pivotal life transitions.

Recognized as one of the "Best in State Wealth Advisors" by Forbes Magazine in 2018, Frank's professional achievements have received well-deserved acclaim. His insights and expertise have been featured in prominent publications, including Forbes, LPL Financial, and The Wall Street Journal. Frank has also made notable appearances on CNBC as a sought-after industry expert.

An active member of the Financial Planning Association, NJ Board, from 2016 to 2017, Frank Astorino remains dedicated to assisting individuals and families in achieving financial independence and leading meaningful lives.

Furthermore, beyond his professional accomplishments, Frank is a committed philanthropist, serving as a board member for the non-profit charity Write on Sports and Write on Art. His passion for making a positive impact extends both within and beyond his professional life, reflecting his profound commitment to helping others.

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Frank Astorino on board for the creation of 'Rise Up!' and looks forward to the invaluable insights he will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the Summer 2024 launch of "Rise Up!" and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Frank Astorino, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.