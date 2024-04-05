Leading Food Service Contractor Expands, Rising to 7th Largest Dealer with Acquisition of Prominent Food Service Dealer

Leading Food Service Contractor Largest Food Service Equipment Dealer Johnson-Lancaster & Associates IFE Group-SCRDG

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Lancaster, President of Johnson-Lancaster and Associates Inc, Johnson-Lancaster & Associates, Inc, a leading name in food service contracting is pleased to announce the acquisition of IFE Group/SCRDG (SoCal). Based in Encinitas, CA, IFE/SCRDG (SoCal) has a tremendous reputation as a food service equipment dealer with a focus on chain restaurants, independent restaurants and government entities.

Strategic Acquisition Positions Johnson-Lancaster as 7th Largest Food Service Equipment Dealer Nationwide.

This acquisition will make the combined company stronger by enlarging the food service contractor, Johnson-Lancaster’s West Coast footprint while also strengthening IFE/SCRDG (SoCal’s) ability to provide expanded services to their customers as well as nationwide distribution. The combined company will be the 7th largest food service equipment dealer in the country.

IFE Group/SCRDG (SoCal) will continue with the same management team under the same name. Brad Lancaster notes “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to be welcoming the entire IFE/SCRDG team into our family of companies. Together we will be even better and be able to improve our ability to service our customers nationwide”

Johnson-Lancaster Acquisition Promises Enhanced Services and National Reach for IFE Group/SCRDG Customers.

“Our company has made significant gains over the last decade in our growth of commercial and government markets due to our focus on quality service and work. I determined that Johnson-Lancaster would be the perfect partner with their exceptionally strong infrastructure and management team to allow the IFE Group/SCRDG (SoCal) to elevate its business to the next level. The JL acquisition allows our company to offer our chain, independent restaurant and government customers more competitive pricing, increased capabilities, availability of smallware packages and next day delivery of equipment, greater options for warehousing and logistics, online ordering capabilities and a national footprint of installers and other critical services to our restaurant development network. Our employees are excited by the acquisition and the opportunity to work with one of the top dealers in our industry.” Michael Benson states.

Kristen Horn, Chief Operating Officer notes, "This acquisition marks a significant milestone for both Johnson-Lancaster and IFE/SCRDG (SoCal). By combining our strengths, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers and drive innovation in the food service equipment industry. We are excited to welcome the IFE/SCRDG (SoCal) team to our family and look forward to a bright future together."

Johnson-Lancaster - A Nationwide Giant in Food Service Solutions.

Johnson-Lancaster and Associates Inc. is one of the largest food service equipment and supply companies in the United States. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Johnson-Lancaster has a nationwide presence as a food service equipment and supply dealer/fabricator. The group of companies include Johnson-Lancaster and Associates Inc., JLA Equipment Distributors, Bezac Equipment Company, Restaurant Supply LLC and Sparks/Tailored Foodservice Fabrication. The addition of IFE/SCRDG (SoCal) opens a new chapter signaling an exciting era of growth, innovation, and exceptional service expansion across Johnson-Lancaster and its associated entities.