Dr. K.A. Bloom Joins with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Inspirational Book, 'Rise Up!'

Dr. K.A. Bloom

TAMARAC, FL, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce a significant collaboration with Dr. K.A. Bloom, who will co-author the forthcoming book, "Rise Up!" alongside a distinguished team of authors, including the renowned Lisa Nichols.

"Rise Up!" is poised to be a book that elevates readers' spirits through captivating stories of courage and unwavering commitment. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2024.

Dr. K.A. Bloom, PhD, LCSW, ACHT, CST, is an exceptional recovery, relationship, and sexuality therapist whose mission is to help individuals lead better lives and cultivate healthier relationships. Whether her clients are healing from trauma or grappling with issues related to relationships, grief, or codependency, Dr. Bloom brings transformative solutions to help them resolve conflicts and thrive in love and life.

Her approach is marked by its gentle yet direct nature. Dr. Bloom infuses every interaction with fun and boundless energy, offering a bold and engaging style that empowers people to reach their personal goals. She champions a life filled with pleasure, meaning, purpose, and happiness, recognizing the vital importance of self-love and care—a often-overlooked aspect of personal development.

Dr. Bloom's expertise has been featured multiple times in prominent media outlets such as Cosmopolitan and Men's Health. She is in high demand across various multimedia platforms, recognized as an expert on relationships, recovery, and sexuality. Dr. Bloom has co-authored bestsellers with luminaries like Jack Canfield and Dr. Wayne Dyer, contributing to works such as "Keys to Authenticity" and "Wake Up Moments of Inspiration." She has authored several additional books, including "The Authenticity Playbook," "Relationship Riches," "Sizzling Sex Secrets," and "The Ultimate Compatibility Quiz."

Dr. Bloom's expertise has extended to prestigious academic institutions, where she has served as post-graduate faculty at institutions such as Barry University and the University of Peking in Beijing. She has graced international stages at professional conferences across the U.S., Europe, and China. Dr. Bloom has also been sought after to speak on Celebrity Cruises, where she imparts her knowledge on relationships and sexuality.

Dr. K boasts a rich and diverse skill set, including certifications as a Certified Equine-Assisted Psychotherapist, Advanced Clinical Hypnotherapist, Trauma Therapist, Certified Sex Therapist, and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, complemented by a Doctoral Degree in Clinical Sexology. With over two decades of experience in serving others, she possesses a vast healing toolbox. For over 20 years, she has also held the role of agency clinical director.

Dr. Bloom's passion radiates through all her work. She leads a private group practice in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, where she and her team provide individual and couples counseling both in-person and online. Additionally, she offers Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy as a unique healing modality.

After experiencing the profound loss of her husband Jim in 2016 and her paramour Paul in 2020 to sudden heart failure, Dr. Bloom embarked on a journey of personal growth. She pursued hypnotherapy and equine therapies to aid in her own healing. In 2021, she resumed writing, aiming to offer hope and profound recovery opportunities for others navigating grief and various life transitions.

To contact Dr. K.A. Bloom:

• Website: www.healingcouch.com

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to have Dr. K.A. Bloom as part of the team for the creation of "Rise Up!" and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for "Rise Up!" and prepare to be inspired by the collective knowledge of Dr. K.A. Bloom, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.