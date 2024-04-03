Stream Advisory Rescinded for Shoal Creek Located South of Galena, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for Shoal Creek from the Missouri state line to the confluence with the Spring River and south to the Oklahoma state line in Cherokee County. The advisory was issued on April 2, 2024.

The stream advisory was a result of a raw sewage release near the City of Joplin, Missouri.

Further site investigation confirmed that all leaked sewage was contained onsite at the time of the spill.

KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use.

View the original stream advisory.