In an era where technology is rapidly reshaping customer experiences, brands continuously strive to provide new ways to engage with consumers. AI integration is one of the profound ways that businesses can scale up their consumer interactions, but it does not come without its challenges. Amidst concerns over privacy and the complexities of digital interaction, a pivotal question arises: Can AI foster genuine connection and trust?

Perutnina Ptuj, the largest poultry producer in South-Eastern Europe, has embraced AI by introducing an innovative solution called Chat with chickens. An AI application developed by Trace Labs and powered by the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG), is changing the way consumers interact with their brand. OriginTrail is driving trusted knowledge for AI using crypto to ensure information provenance.









The solution does not just enhance consumer engagement - it nurtures trust and transparency by providing easy access to important information, enriching the brand-consumer bond. Since food origin and production methods are under constant scrutiny, trust is the new currency.

The "Chat with chickens" app by Perutnina Ptuj is more than just a clever piece of tech—it's a pioneering effort to reinvent customer engagement for the betterment of all stakeholders within the ecosystem. It's proof that when AI meets authenticity, every conversation can lead to a deeper connection.









