Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,699 in the last 365 days.

SweetyTreaty Co. Unveils Exciting New Hard Candy Selection

A variety of hard candy.

A variety of hard candy.

Hard Candy from SweetyTreaty Co.

US, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SweetyTreaty Co., a trailblazer in the confectionery industry, is pleased to introduce its latest lineup of freeze-dried candies. These new additions showcase SweetyTreaty Co.'s commitment to crafting innovative and delicious treats.

Leading the charge in SweetyTreaty Co.'s hard candy collection are Jolly Puffs, delightful spheres of hard candy bursting with fruity flavors. With their vibrant colors and sweet taste, Jolly Puffs provide a cheerful snacking experience for consumers of all ages.

SweetyTreaty Co.'s new hard candy selection is now available for purchase online. Indulge in the delightful flavors and textures of SweetyTreaty Co.'s hard candies today.

About SweetyTreaty Co.:
SweetyTreaty Co. is committed to providing consumers with high-quality confectionery products that satisfy their sweet cravings. With a focus on innovation and flavor, SweetyTreaty Co. continues to push the boundaries of traditional candy, offering a diverse range of delicious treats.

For more information about SweetyTreaty Co.'s hard candy selection and other products, please visit https://sweetytreatyco.com/.

Media Contact:
Content Editor
Website: https://www.brandrep.com/

Emily Olsen
BrandRep
+1 800-405-7119
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
Other

You just read:

SweetyTreaty Co. Unveils Exciting New Hard Candy Selection

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more