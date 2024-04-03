Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Autodesk, Inc. (“Autodesk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ADSK). The investigation concerns whether Autodesk and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



[Click here to learn more about the investigation]

On April 1, 2024, Autodesk filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company announced that it had launched “an internal investigation with the assistance of outside counsel and advisors” concerning its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margins. On this news, the price of Autodesk shares declined by $10.73 per share, or approximately 4.14%, from $259.44 per share on April 1, 2024 to close at $248.71 on April 2, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Autodesk securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180

https://www.kmllp.com

investigations@kmllp.com