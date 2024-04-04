Elecosoft LLC Launches Leading Project Portfolio Management Tool in U.S. Market
PM3 Is Ideal Complement to Powerproject, Elecosoft’s Flagship Product; Can Run Large-Scale Programs or Standalone Projects
For companies that are already using Powerproject, the addition of PM3 will create a formidable combination.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elecosoft LLC has announced the launch of PM3, an industry-leading, outcome-driven Project Portfolio Management (PPM) tool, into the U.S. market.
PM3 allows organizations to run everything from large-scale business change programs to simple, standalone projects. It is an ideal complement to Elecosoft’s Powerproject, which allows for total management of a company’s construction projects.
The PM3 platform was developed by BestOutcome Limited, a leading UK provider of simple, scalable PPM software. Eleco plc, the parent company of Elecosoft LLC, acquired BestOutcome in 2023 as part of its strategy to invest in synergistic software products and technologies to strengthen its Elecosoft Building Lifecycle portfolio, while also complementing its private sector exposure. Both Elecosoft LLC and BestOutcome will be actively selling PM3 to the U.S. market.
The PM3 tool can not only import all Powerproject data but can also incorporate data from a company’s entire project portfolio, across all internal departments. Consequently, all company projects or programs can be easily managed, with a powerful dashboard showing all relevant KPIs – ideal for C-suite executives who need a fast, scannable view of all in-house jobs.
An effective resource management platform, PM3 maintains capacity by role and by person. Project managers can request resources for their project via a simple workflow and the relevant resource manager can then allocate the people who have the right skills and availability. Resource managers can see in graphical or tabular form whether a resource group or individual is overloaded or underutilized.
The program reduces complexity with its clean interface, showing each user only the screens and information they need to perform their role. Users can choose from 100 ready-made reports and drill-down dashboards or build their own reports using drag and drop.
“We’re extremely pleased to introduce PM3, one of the industry’s premier PPM assets, to the U.S. market,” said David Hernandez, Elecosoft’s Head of U.S. “Customers will be amazed at the program’s functionality and ease of use, whether they’re managing enterprise-wide initiatives or individual projects.
“For companies that are already using Powerproject, the addition of PM3 will create a formidable combination, with Powerproject providing total management of the company’s construction projects and PM3 handling the rest.”
The launch of PM3 in the U.S. will pave the way for additional product introductions from the BestOutcome portfolio, including PM3Time, PM3BI, and PM3Learn.
ABOUT ELECOSOFT LLC
Elecosoft LLC was established in 2021 as one of the operating brands of its parent company, Eleco (AIM: ELCO). Its mission is to focus on their growing U.S. presence by providing companies with market-leading, integrated software tools that support the building lifecycle across a range of industries to drive efficient operations. Elecosoft’s software portfolio is used during early planning stages through to construction and facilities management. Its flagship product, Powerproject, empowers better outcomes on projects of all sizes through its intuitive scheduling, 4D BIM integration, a mobile app, and resource management features. The company’s software solutions are created by highly skilled and innovative in-house developers in close collaboration with customers. Elecosoft also supports its customers with flexible training, technical support, and consultancy services to maximize value. For more information, visit https://elecosoft.com/us/.
