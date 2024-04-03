PCC's Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures against Party organisations, members

VIETNAM, April 3 -

HÀ NỘI – The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Inspection Commission convened its 39th meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday and Wednesday, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and some relevant Party organisations and members.

Implementing a decision made at its 37th session, the Inspection Commission decided to remove Nguyễn Hồng Minh, former secretary of the Party Committee and former director general of the MoLISA’s Directorate of Vocational Training, from all of his Party positions.

It also issued warnings against the Party Committee of the Directorate of Vocational Training for the 2010-15 and 2015-20 tenures, and Nguyễn Ngọc Phi, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; Dương Đức Lân, former secretary of the Party Committee and former director general of the Directorate of Vocational Training; and Phạm Quang Phụng, Secretary of the Party Cell and Director of the Department of Planning-Finance under the MoLISA.

The Inspection Commission reprimanded the Standing Board of the MoLISA’s Party Committee for the 2015-20 term, and Trương Anh Dũng, secretary of the Party Committee and Director General of the Directorate of Vocational Training.

It proposed the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee consider and discipline the MoLISA’s Party Civil Affairs Committee for the 2011-16 and 2016-21 terms, Đào Ngọc Dung, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee, and Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; Phạm Thị Hải Chuyền, former member of the Party Central Committee, former secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee, and former minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and Huỳnh Văn Tí, former member of the Party Central Committee, former member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee, and former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

At the meeting, the Inspection Commission also mulled over the case of the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Court of Kon Tum Province, and some concerned Party organisations and members.

It gave a warning against the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the People’s Court of Kon Tum Province for the 2020-25 term, and Đỗ Thị Kim Thư, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Chief Judge of the People’s Court of Kon Tum Province.

Nguyễn Tiến Tăng, member of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Deputy Chief Judge of the provincial People's Court, was reprimanded. The Inspection Commission opined on reports proposing the issuance of disciplinary measures against some members of Party organisations in Quảng Ngãi, Vĩnh Phúc, Đắk Lắk and Bình Phước provinces.

It proposed the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee consider and discipline Lê Viết Chữ, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former Chairman of the provincial People's Committee of Quảng Ngãi Province.

The Inspection Commission also suggested the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee consider disciplinary measures against Phạm Hoàng Anh, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Vĩnh Phúc Province; and Đào Hữu Long, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former director of the Department of Health of Đắk Lắk Province; and Đặng Gia Dung, former member of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Department of Construction of Đắk Nông Province, as well as Ma Lý Phước, member of the provincial Party Committee and Deputy Head of the provincial Party Committee's Board for Mass Mobilisation of Bình Phước Province for their wrongdoings.

For the cases relating to permanent members of the Party committees of Cao Bằng Province and Cần Thơ City, the Inspection Commission asked them to carry forward their achievements, and seriously review, draw lessons and promptly correct their wrongdoings and shortcomings in leadership as pointed out.

Similar requests were also made for the Standing Board and permanent members of the Party Committee of Quảng Trị Province. – VNS