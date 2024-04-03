Vatican Secretary for Relations with States to visit Việt Nam

VIETNAM, April 3 - HCM CITY – Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican, will visit Việt Nam from April 9-14 at the invitation of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Việt Nam, the office of the conference announced on Wednesday.

According to Chief of the office Archbishop Giuse Đào Nguyên Vũ, this will be the first Vatican Secretary for Relations with States-level visit to Việt Nam. During the visit, Archbishop Gallagher will meet with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn, representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government Committee for Religious Affairs.

He planned to visit Hà Nội-based National Children's Hospital, which has had medical cooperation with Rome's Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital since 2005.

Archbishop Gallagher will celebrate the Mass at designated cathedrals in Hà Nội, Huế and HCM City; and meet with members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Việt Nam before wrapping up the visit. — VNS