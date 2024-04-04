Hell's Kitchen Launches New Ceramic Cookware Line
Offers All the Benefits of Hybrid Cooking Technology Without the Potentially Harmful Effects of PFAS
We were not only striving for the highest-performing cooking experience possible but the safest one as well.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hell’s Kitchen has announced the introduction of a new line of hybrid cookware featuring a ceramic non-stick coating. Hell’s Kitchen Hybrid cookware boasts all the benefits of hybrid cooking technology without the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) used in most non-stick and hybrid cookware.
— Jeff Leitman, Hell's Kitchen
PFAS are large, complex groups of synthetic chemicals that have been used in consumer products for decades. They are integral in producing fluoropolymers, especially PTFE, a substance found in many non-stick cookware items. Due to concerns about possible long-term exposure to PTFE-based coatings, consumers are seeking non-PTFE alternatives, such as ceramics.
The Hell’s Kitchen Hybrid line instead uses a ceramic coating that creates a natural non-stick surface without the use of PFAS in manufacturing. The coating can be found in its full line of hybrid cookware, including 8-inch, 9.5-inch, and 11-inch stainless-steel hybrid non-stick pans; a four-quart sauté pan; a 7.5-quart pot; a 2.5-quart saucepan; and a 12-inch stir fry wok. The cookware will be sold in bundles and individually.
The advanced non-stick properties of the ceramic coating mean that consumers no longer need to pre-season their hybrid cookware before use (seasoning is optional). This is likely to prove attractive to consumers who don’t want to be troubled with the seasoning process or who don’t fully understand it; they can instantly begin creating their culinary masterpieces.
The absence of PFAS is just one aspect of Hell’s Kitchen’s allure; in fact, the new hybrid line offers the best of all gastronomic worlds. It heats up quickly and evenly; it’s versatile for most foods and works with all stovetops (including induction and in the oven); and its non-stick properties mean it can be cleaned up with minimal effort. Hell’s Kitchen Hybrid cookware is a mix of stainless-steel performance, non-stick convenience, and cast-iron durability.
The cookware’s construction is impressive both technically and aesthetically. Each piece features a triple layer consisting of a conductive aluminum core between two durable stainless-steel layers. The stainless-steel layers are laser-etched, which creates a raised steel grid above a fused ceramic coating. This results in protected non-stick valleys and an elevated, stainless-steel cooking surface that stands up to metal utensils. A heat-resistant coating on the bottom of the pots and pans helps eliminate staining, allowing the pieces to maintain their aesthetic appeal.
“Creating a cookware line with the Hell’s Kitchen brand means it absolutely has to be first-class,” said Hell’s Kitchen CEO Jeff Leitman. “We have achieved that through the functionality, beauty, and versatility of the product. We also placed significant emphasis on keeping PFAS out of our line. We were not only striving for the highest-performing cooking experience possible but the safest one as well.”
A 5-piece set starts at $349.99. Hell’s Kitchen cookware comes with a limited lifetime warranty. The Hell’s Kitchen Ceramic Hybrid cookware line will be available to consumers starting in May on the Hell’s Kitchen Store website, as well as Amazon.com and other retailers.
ABOUT HELL’S KITCHEN COOKWARE
Hell’s Kitchen Cookware is inspired, tested, and approved by ITV Studios’ hit reality TV cooking competition show with a global fan base across 25 seasons and counting. Launched in 2024 by Killer Concepts, Inc, Hell’s Kitchen cookware incorporates advanced hybrid technology that inspires true culinary excellence. The hybrid construction creates cookware that delivers stainless-steel performance, non-stick convenience, and cast-iron durability – important qualities for competing in a market that is experiencing exponential market growth. For more information about Hell’s Kitchen, visit https://hellskitchenstore.com/.
HELL’S KITCHEN™, HK™, and the HK and pitchfork logo are trademarks of ITV Studios Ltd. Used under license. All rights reserved.
ABOUT KILLER CONCEPTS
Killer Concepts is a consumer goods company specializing in licensed and proprietary brands, operating across multiple sales channels, including online, retail, and international markets. Their comprehensive approach encompasses design, development, supply chain management, marketing, distribution, and sales. Key partnerships with industry leaders strengthen their licensing and supply chain capabilities. Killer Concepts strives to deliver exceptional products to customers worldwide, maximizing market opportunities and driving sustained growth.
Jeff Leitman
Hell's Kitchen Cookware
+1 949-215-9225
