Discovery Resort Marketing Named to ARDA Chairman's League
Honor Represents Premier Leadership in Resort Industry
"We have spent tens of millions of dollars testing and crafting digital messages and experiences that motivate consumers to act.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery Resort Marketing, a leading digital advertising agency for the vacation ownership industry, has recently joined the Chairman's League of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA). This valued group of members represents the vacation ownership industry's premier leadership of developers, exchange companies, property management, law firms, lenders, travel services and respected professional partners.
— Nick Nelson
Representing Discovery Resort Marketing on the Chairman's League is Nick Nelson, President, who will continue to demonstrate his company's commitment to the industry's growth and excellence. "We have been involved with ARDA for over ten years" said Nelson, "participating in industry events and building partnerships with association members. We are honored to be associated with this exclusive group of industry leaders."
Founded in 2010, Discovery Resort Marketing is the parent company of GetawayDealz.com. Through this platform they promote vacation packages online at a massive scale, delivering unmatched value to consumers and a pipeline of high-intent and opt-in prospects to resort partners. The company specializes in timeshare, vacation ownership, and fractional ownership tour generation with the primary goal of guiding prospective vacationers to partner resorts, enabling them to experience the advantages of ownership and membership. Discovery Resort Marketing has recently been selected to participate in the META Account Management Program, which is only offered to one percent of advertisers worldwide.
Added Nelson, "We have spent tens of millions of dollars testing and crafting digital messages and experiences that motivate consumers to act. This expertise – paired with our deep experience with top social media and search engine platforms such as Facebook, Google, TikTok, Instagram – allow us to significantly increase the scale of our media buying and vacation package sales."
The ARDA Chairman’s League is the Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing the timeshare, vacation ownership, and resort development industries. The League was developed in response to members' request for a higher level for members to showcase their commitment to the timeshare industry.
To learn more about marketing solutions created exclusively for the vacation ownership industry visit discoveryresortmarketing.com. Call Nick Nelson at 1.407595.7991 or connect with him via email at nick@discoveryresortmarketing.com
About Us. Based in Orlando, Florida, Discovery Resort Marketing is a leading digital advertising agency for the vacation ownership and timeshare industry, connecting potential vacationers with partner resorts in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. Specializing in lead generation, the company utilizes its extensive digital marketing expertise to create mutually beneficial relationships. By offering resort discounts to consumers and generating valuable leads for resorts, the company offers a value-driven vacation experience and supports the growth of the vacation ownership ecosystem.
Marge Lennon
Lennon Communications
+1 239-841-0553
