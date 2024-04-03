Crown Castle Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Details   

HOUSTON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") plans to release its first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. eastern time.

A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with any supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at https://investor.crowncastle.com. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Crown Castle call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle’s website until end of day, Thursday, April 17, 2025.

