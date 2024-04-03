Two Legend Senior Living® Directors Receive Prestigious Hero Awards From the Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA)

DALLAS, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living announced today that Chris Tucker, Health Care Director, Legend of Fort Worth (TX), and Haley Moore, Sales Director, Rock Ridge in Rockwall (TX), are both recipients of the prestigious TALA Hero Award. The peer-nominated distinction is awarded annually to those individuals who display the highest levels of care and dedication in senior living. Legend, a senior living provider based in Wichita (KS), owns and operates 55 residences in six states with eight in Texas.



The Hero Awards ceremony, held earlier this month during TALA's Annual Conference and 2023 Awards Show, acknowledged ten recipients nominated by their peers in ten categories.

"Once you meet Haley, you quickly understand why she has been so successful in such a short period," said Samantha Jones, Regional Director of Operations, Legend Senior Living, Texas. "Her genuine care, sense of urgency, and strong work ethic make her a model Sales Director."

"Haley's ambition, intelligence, and accomplishments make her highly deserving of this honor and led to a 27% increase in occupancy in just 12 short months," added Jennifer Schertz, Legend Senior Living Regional Sales Director, Texas, in making the nomination. “Her professional excellence isn't confined within the walls of her residence. She immerses herself in numerous professional organizations, contributing to the success of healthcare organizations serving seniors."

Chris Tucker, nominated by Andrea Fichtner, Executive Director at Legend of Fort Worth and Constanza Pierre, Regional Healthcare Director at Legend Senior Living, Texas, is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he was a medic. He attended nursing school after serving and worked in various fields before finding his calling in senior living.

"Chris has been our Nursing Director for over three years now and has made an incredible difference in that amount of time," said Fichtner. "He trains all new nurses in our region, and not only does this on top of his regular duties, but he also pilots many new programs and tools for our company in his residence. Chris is one of the hardest workers I have, and he is a servant leader with one of the biggest hearts. He is a true hero, and our residence is a better place with him here."

Pierre seconds Tucker's nomination to Hero status: "Chris excels on all levels of nursing within the company. His leadership and nursing skills help provide residents at the Legend of Fort Worth with a healthy lifestyle with purpose and love daily."

"We were incredibly honored to celebrate our two 2023 TALA Hero Winners last week at the TALA Annual Conference and Awards Show," said Jones. "Chris and Haley stand out in Texas's very large assisted living market, representing the best of Legend Senior Living." The Texas Assisted Living Association (TALA) is "committed to enriching the lives of Texas seniors, developing those who care for them, and being a voice for both."

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend grows the number of properties it owns and operates every year, currently 55 – independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend has been certified as Great Places to Work® for five years and is recognized among the Top 25 Senior Living communities by Fortune Magazine and U.S. News & World Report’s Best of Senior Living.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Paul Hansen

Vice President, Marketing

Legend Senior Living

316-616-6288

paul.hansen@legendseniorliving.com