Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,882 in the last 365 days.

Fayetteville Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for a Planned Remodel

Wednesday, April 03, 2024 | 02:45pm

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Fayetteville Driver Services Center, located at 4110 Thornton Taylor Parkway, will close for a planned remodel on Monday, April 8, and reopen mid-June. Upon completion of the remodel, citizens can expect new flooring, new furniture, and fresh paint!

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

Nearby Full-Service Driver Services Centers:

  • Shelbyville Driver Services Center – 200 Dover Street, Suite #108 Shelbyville, TN
  • Tullahoma Driver Services Center - 307 Industrial Boulevard, Tullahoma, TN

Nearby City/County Partnerships:

  • Lewisburg/Marshall County Clerk: Duplicate & renewals of non-commercial driver’s licenses only.
  • City of Lawrenceburg Municipal Complex: Duplicate & renewals of non-commercial driver's licenses only.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

You just read:

Fayetteville Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for a Planned Remodel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more