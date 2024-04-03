Fayetteville Driver Services Center to Temporarily Close for a Planned Remodel

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Fayetteville Driver Services Center, located at 4110 Thornton Taylor Parkway, will close for a planned remodel on Monday, April 8, and reopen mid-June. Upon completion of the remodel, citizens can expect new flooring, new furniture, and fresh paint!

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html. Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at tn.gov/content/tn/safety/driver-services/driver-license-knowledge-test-online.html.

Nearby Full-Service Driver Services Centers:

Shelbyville Driver Services Center – 200 Dover Street, Suite #108 Shelbyville, TN

Tullahoma Driver Services Center - 307 Industrial Boulevard, Tullahoma, TN

Nearby City/County Partnerships:

Lewisburg/Marshall County Clerk: Duplicate & renewals of non-commercial driver’s licenses only.

City of Lawrenceburg Municipal Complex: Duplicate & renewals of non-commercial driver's licenses only.

