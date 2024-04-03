AB1159 in Asm: Representative Madison added as a coauthor - 2024-04-03
WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to repeal 59.692 (1d) and 59.692 (2m); to amend 59.692 (1k) (a) (intro.), 59.692 (1k) (a) 2. (intro.), 59.692 (1k) (a) 2m., 59.692 (1k) (a) 4., 59.692 (1k) (am) (intro.), 59.692 (4) (b), 59.692 (5m), 61.353 (3) (intro.) and 62.233 (3) (intro.); and to create 59.692 (1k) (ag) of the statutes; Relating to: the restrictiveness of shoreland zoning ordinances.
Status: A - Housing and Real Estate
|4/3/2024 Asm.
|Representative Madison added as a coauthor
