AB1175 in Asm: Representative Madison added as a coauthor - 2024-04-03

WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to create 196.504 (3) (d), (e), (f) and (g) of the statutes; Relating to: the Public Service Commission's authority to obtain information about Internet service availability.

Status: A - Energy and Utilities

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
4/3/2024 Asm. Representative Madison added as a coauthor  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1175

AB1175 in Asm: Representative Madison added as a coauthor - 2024-04-03

