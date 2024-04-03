AB1176 in Asm: Representative Madison added as a coauthor - 2024-04-03

WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to amend 196.504 (2) (a); and to create 20.155 (3) (g), 196.504 (1) (aa), 196.504 (2g) and 196.504 (2r) of the statutes; Relating to: requirements for broadband expansion grants, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)