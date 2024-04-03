AB1180 in Asm: Representative Madison added as a coauthor - 2024-04-03

WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to repeal 66.0422 (2) (c), 66.0422 (4) and 66.0422 (5); and to amend 196.504 (1) (ac) 3. and 196.504 (2) (a) of the statutes; Relating to: broadband expansion grants for cities, villages, towns, and counties and telecommunications-related construction projects of cities, villages, and towns. (FE)