Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,885 in the last 365 days.

AB1180 in Asm: Representative Madison added as a coauthor - 2024-04-03

WISCONSIN, April 3 - An Act to repeal 66.0422 (2) (c), 66.0422 (4) and 66.0422 (5); and to amend 196.504 (1) (ac) 3. and 196.504 (2) (a) of the statutes; Relating to: broadband expansion grants for cities, villages, towns, and counties and telecommunications-related construction projects of cities, villages, and towns. (FE)

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
4/3/2024 Asm. Representative Madison added as a coauthor  

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1180

You just read:

AB1180 in Asm: Representative Madison added as a coauthor - 2024-04-03

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more