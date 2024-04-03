Submit Release
Massachusetts Clean Water Trust Board of Trustees members approves $8,417,478 in new loans and grants at its April meeting. 

The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s (the Trust) Board of Trustees approved $8,417,478 in new low-interest loans and grants at its meeting on April 3, 2024. Below is information on the grants and loans approved at the meeting.


The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities. It accomplishes these objectives by providing low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The SRF programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. SRFs function like an environmental infrastructure bank by financing water infrastructure projects in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.


CLEAN WATER PROJECTS

Borrower

Loan No.

Amount

Project Title

Interest Rate

Kingston

CWP-23-33
CWP-23-33-A

$7,043,000

Effluent Recharge Site No. 3 & Sewer Expansion

2%

Total

$7,043,000

 

 

LEAD SERVICE LINE PLANNING GRANTS

Grantee

Grant No.

Award

Bridgewater

DWL-24-12

$360,514

Manchester by the Sea

DWL-24-14

$146,000

Rockport

DWL-24-09

$190,000

Sharon

DWL-24-11

$286,464

Waltham

DWL-24-10

$273,500

Wellesley

DWL-24-13

$109,000

Total

$1,365,478

 

SCHOOL WATER IMPROVEMENT GRANTS (SWIG)

School District

Grant No.

Fixtures

Award

Christa McAuliffe Charter School

SWIG-24-13

1

$3,000

Kiddosland Child Development Center

SWIG-24-14

2

$6,000

Total

$9,000


For More Information
For more information on our different loan programs, please visit the Programs page at https://www.mass.gov/programs and for more information on our Loan Forgiveness Program, please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/the-disadvantaged-community-program#loan-forgiveness-. To learn about past meetings or find project descriptions, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/board-of-trustees-meeting-information. For information on how to apply for an SRF loan, please visit MassDEP’s website at https://www.mass.gov/lists/state-revolving-fund-applications-forms 

About the Clean Water Trust
Since its establishment in 1989, the Trust has loaned nearly $8.6 billion to improve and maintain the quality of water in the Commonwealth. An estimated 97 percent of Massachusetts' residents have benefited from the financial assistance of the Trust.

 

###

