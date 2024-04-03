Massachusetts Clean Water Trust Board of Trustees members approves $8,417,478 in new loans and grants at its April meeting. 

The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s (the Trust) Board of Trustees approved $8,417,478 in new low-interest loans and grants at its meeting on April 3, 2024. Below is information on the grants and loans approved at the meeting.



The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities. It accomplishes these objectives by providing low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The SRF programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. SRFs function like an environmental infrastructure bank by financing water infrastructure projects in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

CLEAN WATER PROJECTS Borrower Loan No. Amount Project Title Interest Rate Kingston CWP-23-33

CWP-23-33-A $7,043,000 Effluent Recharge Site No. 3 & Sewer Expansion 2% Total $7,043,000

Scroll left Scroll right LEAD SERVICE LINE PLANNING GRANTS Grantee Grant No. Award Bridgewater DWL-24-12 $360,514 Manchester by the Sea DWL-24-14 $146,000 Rockport DWL-24-09 $190,000 Sharon DWL-24-11 $286,464 Waltham DWL-24-10 $273,500 Wellesley DWL-24-13 $109,000 Total $1,365,478

Scroll left Scroll right SCHOOL WATER IMPROVEMENT GRANTS (SWIG) School District Grant No. Fixtures Award Christa McAuliffe Charter School SWIG-24-13 1 $3,000 Kiddosland Child Development Center SWIG-24-14 2 $6,000 Total $9,000



For More Information

For more information on our different loan programs, please visit the Programs page at https://www.mass.gov/programs and for more information on our Loan Forgiveness Program, please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/the-disadvantaged-community-program#loan-forgiveness-. To learn about past meetings or find project descriptions, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/board-of-trustees-meeting-information. For information on how to apply for an SRF loan, please visit MassDEP’s website at https://www.mass.gov/lists/state-revolving-fund-applications-forms

About the Clean Water Trust

Since its establishment in 1989, the Trust has loaned nearly $8.6 billion to improve and maintain the quality of water in the Commonwealth. An estimated 97 percent of Massachusetts' residents have benefited from the financial assistance of the Trust.

