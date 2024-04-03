Island students excited to learn about the solar eclipse

CANADA, April 3 - Students have a special day circled on the calendar this year. But it’s not the last day of school or even their end of year trip.

It’s April 8, when a solar eclipse will be visible from Prince Edward Island.

Meredith Cameron MacIsaac teaches Grade 5 at West Royalty Elementary School in Charlottetown.

She's embracing the excitement about the solar eclipse and says it’s a great learning opportunity.

“Students connect to their learning in more meaningful ways when it relates to their lives outside the classroom. When they can look forward to experiencing an event like this in real life, and learn about it in school, it helps with engagement, attendance, and overall learning.”

She says the solar eclipse can be integrated into several subjects to meet curriculum outcomes, such as science, history, technology, language arts, and more.

"The possibilities are endless. For my class, we're linking science and technology by creating scratch animations.”

These online interactive animations are created through computer coding. Students describe the location of the sun, moon, and earth during the solar eclipse using digital imagery and storytelling.

“Exercises like this give students the creative freedom to present what they’ve learned in imaginative ways that are unique to them. It also enhances digital literacy while reinforcing the theory behind the subject.”

“It’s a fun way to keep students engaged and challenged, while learning important 21st century skills that will serve them well in the future.”

Eleven-year-old Reece Holden is a student in Meredith’s class.

“I think everyone needs to absolutely learn about the solar eclipse,” Reece says. “By the time the next one happens in PEI, I will be 66 or 67 years old.”

“If I got to experience the solar eclipse twice, that would be insane, because it’s such a rare event. It would be super insane to be able to experience it a second time. I would be so lucky.”