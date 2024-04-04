SupplyOne Canada Advances its Sustainability Commitment with Science-Based Approach
Data-driven and science-based approaches provide companies with clearly defined paths to reduce their emissions.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SupplyOne Canada, a leading provider of custom and eco-conscious packaging solutions, is announcing its strategic initiative to enhance sustainability practices across its operations. Recognizing the urgent need for environmental stewardship, the company is actively evaluating its greenhouse gas emissions and exploring sustainable materials and processes.
Inspired by the principles of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), SupplyOne Canada is committed to adopting a data-driven approach to environmental responsibility. The company's efforts to assess and reduce its carbon footprint are foundational to its strategy for mitigating the impacts of climate change.
SupplyOne Canada has formally partnered with Dillon Consulting to baseline their inventory and develop a strategic roadmap for working toward emissions reduction targets that are in line with the SBTi criteria and recommendations.
"SupplyOne Canada is dedicated to contributing to global sustainability efforts. Our current focus on evaluating our environmental impact and exploring avenues for improvement is aligned with the rigorous, science-based methodologies advocated by leading environmental organizations," said Marc Hyman, Chief Operating Officer of SupplyOne Canada.
As part of its commitment to sustainability, SupplyOne Canada is fostering collaborations with suppliers, customers, and stakeholders to promote sustainable practices throughout its supply chain. These partnerships are crucial to the company's goal of achieving more sustainable operations and reducing its environmental impact.
SupplyOne Canada will be developing specific emissions reduction targets in the coming months. The company looks forward to sharing its progress and achievements as it strives to make a positive impact on the environment.
