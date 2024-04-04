Due to Global Demand from Luxury Hotels, Gary Hawkins launches Hawkins Hospitality; Builds Team of Hotel Revenue Experts
Born from a desire to help luxury and lifestyle hotels compete with the big chains, Hawkins Hospitality provides access to top-tier hotel revenue resources.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since Gary Hawkins quietly launched his new model of adaptive hotel revenue management in 2022, global demand has spurred the launch of Hawkins Hospitality, a full-fledged agency with a team of ten Directors of Revenue Strategy and Revenue Analysts serving hotel clients throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and the UK.
About Hawkins Hospitality
Born from a desire to help luxury and lifestyle hotels compete with the resources and infrastructure of the big chains, Hawkins Hospitality provides access to top-tier hotel revenue resources without the weight of adding full-time executives to a hotel's payroll. Hawkins Hospitality offers a comprehensive range of luxury hotel consulting services, including:
• Ongoing revenue management: Optimizing hotel revenue through data-driven strategies and industry best practices. The team brings not only experience with many of the world’s top luxury brands but also offers custom reporting formats, providing clients with insights and a competitive advantage.
• Hotel openings: Providing specialist support for hotel openings, encompassing commercial strategy, tech stack selection, negotiation, and implementation. The team at Hawkins has assisted with over forty hotel openings in the luxury and lifestyle hotel space and, through detailed timelines, helps avoid the pitfalls that many new owners encounter.
• Fractional Chief Revenue Officer for hire: At a reduced cost to a full-time CRO, Hawkins can deliver executive oversight of the revenue generation ecosystem, including sales, marketing, distribution, and revenue management, providing guidance and accountability to a hotel’s existing management team.
• Tech implementations: Assistance with selecting the right technology, contract negotiation, preferred vendor pricing, and full implementation within a hotel’s existing tech stack.
• Special projects: Offering customized solutions for unique client challenges.
A Unique Offering & Advantage
The shift to remote work has created new options for hoteliers - no longer is revenue management confined to that windowless office located behind the front desk or hiring someone who lives within driving distance of a hotel. Hawkins Hospitality’s team provides hotels with expert guidance from leading revenue strategists who have seen the best practices at many of the world’s foremost luxury brands. Whether managers are having trouble finding revenue talent in their local market, are looking for a stopgap replacement, or need long-term, experienced oversight to know they are maximizing the value of the asset, Hawkins Hospitality brings both breadth and depth to bridge the gap between day-to-day management and developing high-level, strategic goals.
About Gary Hawkins
Gary has led revenue generation for some of the most revered independent hotel management companies, including Andre Balazs, SIXTY Hotels and Sydell Group. Prior to launching Hawkins Hospitality, Gary served as the SVP and Chief Revenue Officer of Sydell Group (NoMad, LINE, Freehand, The Ned), growing annual room revenue from $46M to $380M over a five-year period.
