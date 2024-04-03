writefully launches saystory to transform thought leadership content creation
new app nurtures thought leadership one story at a timeDUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Writefully, a blooming brilliant brand storytelling agency, is excited to announce the launch of saystory: an exclusive app designed to redefine the way thought leadership content is created.
What is saystory?
It is a groundbreaking voice-to-AI storytelling solution, as the team behind saystory has taught their AI a storytelling strategy, making it effortless for users to generate thought leadership content. Unlike conventional content creation tools, saystory, developed by writefully, employs a unique storytelling strategy that allows the AI to produce not just any content but stories that captivate and engage.
How does saystory work?
The process is simple yet innovative: users voice their thoughts, and the app transforms these into authentic, compelling narratives. With the added option for human editing by the team of talented writers at writefully, the app ensures each story carries a flourish of finesse. Leveraging powerful tone of voice analysis, saystory crafts content that is fully customizable to reflect a leader's unique brand and style.
Who can benefit from saystory?
This app is the ideal tool for marketing managers, team leaders, and agencies eager to enhance their thought leadership and see their brand bloom. The app saves valuable time and resources, making it a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their content creation game.
Key features and community engagement
1. Distribution across all platforms, including websites and social media.
2. Diverse content creation from blog posts to video scripts.
3. Affordable packages starting at $37/month or $355.20/year.
4. A thriving WhatsApp community and FREE brand masterclass hosted by the founder.
Some early positive reviews
"I’ve been using saystory for the last six weeks – and it has totally changed my life. As a coach, one of the things we’re terrible at is writing our own story and knowing how to share it with the world, but saystory has completely changed that. It’s super easy to use, and my message output is so much more powerful thanks to the platform,” says Philippe Mathijs, Executive Coach and Global Business Leader.
The saystory mission
To empower leaders worldwide with the fragrance of thought leadership success. Described as the rose amongst thorns in voice-to-AI content creation, saystory is now live and ready to make a difference in the world of content creation.
To explore saystory, visit https://saystory.co/
About writefully
Writefully FZ-LLC is a brand storytelling agency committed to helping thought leaders bloom and grow. Located in Dubai Internet City, writefully is the creative force behind saystory, sowing the seeds for tomorrow's leaders.
