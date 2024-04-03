"Investing in Women, Dreams are Boundless"— EmpowerHER Forum Held Alongside CSW68 at UN
EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 18, 2024, New York time, the first EmpowerHER Forum, co-hosted by World Madam Foundation and STOP (Stop Trafficking of People) and organized by World Madam Group, was grandly held in the Delegate's Dining Room at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.
The forum aims to encourage and support female entrepreneurs and to promote gender equality. The forum brought together United Nations officials, ambassadors, renowned investors, cultural elites, and women entrepreneurs to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by women in entrepreneurship.
At the forum, Edward Mermelstein, the representative of New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Commissioner from the Office for International Affairs, delivered an address on behalf of the mayor, congratulating the forum and sharing the progress made by New York City in promoting gender equality, as well as some thoughts and plans for achieving gender equality goals in the future.
Important guests attending the meeting included Isabelle Picco, Permanent Representative of Monaco to the United Nations; Sophia Tesfamariam, Permanent Representative of Eritrea to the United Nations; Harry Edelson, a legend in the fields of technology and finance; President of Premier Event Management, Inc. Charles Sullivan, Director of the UN Chinese Department Chen Zhongliang, Chief Statistician of the UN Development Programme Zhang Yanchun, and leaders from New York University, among 200 distinguished guests.
Global investment guru Jim Rogers, diplomats from the French and Pakistani Permanent Missions to the United Nations, and many well-known individuals and organizations expressed their support and congratulations to the meeting.
Harry Edelson shared insights on the challenges and solutions that female entrepreneurs might face, emphasizing the key role of gender equality in innovation and development. Charles Sullivan shared his stories, including planning Michael Jackson's global tour.
Anni Huang, founder of the EmpowerHER Forum and the World Madam global brand, expressed her hope that EmpowerHER Forum would become a platform to empower women and contribute to global progress. She stated, "As Gloria Steinem said, women's stories are at the heart of history. Let's join hands to create an equal and harmonious future."
Guest speakers also included Dr. Takchio Cheong, founder of the World TCM Anti-Cancer Foundation, Si Wai Ng, Chairwomen of the Wisdom International Education Group, Jasmine Li, World Madam 2022 Global Champion, Dr. Ellen Qiongzhao Schicktanz, Vice President of the Rodin International Artists Foundation, Dr. Helen Hsieh, MD, founder of Vibrance BPC, and Julia Xiao, World Miss 2024 Audience Choice Champion and youth representative of the World Peace Ambassadors.
Ann Smith
Ann Smith
People's Daily Online USA
