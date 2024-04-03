Bond Roofing Emphasizes the Resilience of Metal Roofs for Weathering Summer Storms
Recognized for their long service life, energy efficiency, and superior resistance to wind, metal roofs stand out as the premier choice for homeowners.RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer approaches, bringing with it the potential for severe weather, Bond Roofing is highlighting the resilience and durability of metal roofing systems. Recognized for their long service life, energy efficiency, and superior resistance to wind, metal roofs stand out as the premier choice for homeowners and builders alike.
Metal roofing, a technology with roots extending as far back as the 9th century B.C., has evolved significantly over the years. Modern advancements have introduced a variety of profiles and materials, including the popular vertical panel systems. These come in two main types: exposed-fastener panels, known for their economical and straightforward installation, and standing-seam panels, which offer enhanced water tightness due to their concealed fastening system.
When it comes to material, Bond Roofing recommends Galvalume®, a 55% aluminum-zinc alloy-coated steel sheet that combines the strength of steel with the corrosion resistance of aluminum, offering an optimal balance of durability and longevity.
The finishes on metal roofs are equally important, with siliconized-polyester and Kynar 500®/Hylar 5000® fluorocarbon coatings leading the market. These finishes ensure long-lasting color retention and resistance to environmental factors, making them ideal for maintaining the aesthetic and functional integrity of the roof over time. Whether the choice is the vibrant depth of a Kynar 500® finish or the economical durability of siliconized-polyester, Bond Roofing offers finishes that come with warranties extending up to 30 years.
Beyond their aesthetic versatility and practical resilience, metal roofs present numerous advantages, especially in the face of summer storms. They boast an exceptional lifespan, often lasting two to three times longer than non-metal roofs. Their resistance to UV rays, wind, and even fire, positions metal roofs as a superior choice for protecting homes against the elements.
Moreover, their energy-efficient properties, reflected in lighter colors and ENERGY STAR® rated options, can lead to significant savings on cooling costs and potentially qualify homeowners for tax credits and LEED program points.
About Bond Roofing
Founded in 2003 by Jeff Bond, a veteran of the commercial roofing industry, Bond Roofing has established itself as a leader in quality roofing services. With a team of over 25 professionals, all trained in the best practices vetted by leading manufacturers, Bond Roofing is dedicated to excellence. Licensed, insured, and committed to ongoing education, the team at Bond Roofing takes pride in protecting what's most important to its clients—their homes and families.
With a philosophy that a roof protects your largest asset and your most important people, Bond Roofing not only offers unparalleled expertise in metal roofing systems but also a commitment to customer satisfaction and peace of mind. As summer storms loom on the horizon, the team at Bond Roofing is ready to ensure your home is protected with the best roofing technology available.
For those considering a new roof or seeking to upgrade to a metal roofing system, Bond Roofing offers free consultations. To learn more about their services or to schedule an appointment, contact the roofing experts at Bond Roofing today. Immediate assistance is available by calling (919) 787-7979. Protect your home and ensure its resilience against summer storms with Bond Roofing's expertly installed metal roofs.
