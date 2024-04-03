Insight One Solutions Appoints Danae Hill To Lead Williams & Williams Real Estate Auction Operations
Danae was the obvious choice to lead our company and the evolutionary plans we’ve committed to as we expand our auction solutions,”TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-time employee Danae Hill has been appointed Executive Vice President of Auction Operations for Tulsa-based Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctions. The announcement was made by Steve Stallard, Principal of Insight One, which is a family of companies that serve the mortgage industry. Hill previously was Vice President of Sales Operations for the Williams & Williams Commercial Real Estate division.
“Danae was the obvious choice to lead our company and the evolutionary plans we’ve committed to as we expand our auction solutions,” Stallard said. He said Hill will drive high-level technology projects, customer service and oversee the company’s Commercial, Default and Trading Floor platforms.
Hill joined Williams & Williams in April of 2013 and helped drive the success of the Commercial Division as a project manager. Her clients have included many Fortune 100 companies and portfolio owners across the country. She has been a licensed real estate professional for 23 years and prior to joining Williams & Williams she focused on listing and selling multifamily properties. Hill graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences. She is a native of Broken Arrow, OK and is married to Clint Hill, an executive with a personnel background screening company. They reside in Tulsa with their two children Chase and Aniston. The family enjoys traveling, especially on cruise ships and to Disney World.
Williams & Williams (www.williamsauction.com) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, the company is part of the Insight One Solutions family of companies. Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction property throughout the United States and abroad.
