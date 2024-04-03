"Let Peace Prevail" World Premier: Catalyzing Global Unity for Peace
I feel a compelling necessity to pursue global peace through our collective endeavors”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of March 18, the Delegates Dining Room at the United Nations headquarters in New York was the venue for the worldwide premiere of "Let Peace Prevail," signifying a momentous occasion where collective hopes for global unity and a peaceful future were brought to the forefront.
— Martin Wang
The inception of this stirring anthem was led by Anni Huang, the pioneering founder of the World Madam Foundation. Huang, who played the roles of the investor, producer, and the lyricist for the song's Chinese adaptation, envisioned a melody that could transcend cultural boundaries to champion peace. The English rendition of the lyrics was ingeniously developed by Martin Jiangang Wang, Vice President of the United Nations Correspondents Association. The musical composition was created by Celestine Liangzi Liu, the 2021 Global Runner-up in the World Madam Competition. The performance featured a collaboration between Liu and American musician Josh Moreland. Together, they created a song that melds emotive melodies with profound lyrics, projecting a vision of global unity and optimism.
Motivated by the powerful assertion of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, "The world is over-armed, and peace is under-funded," Huang was propelled to instigate a worldwide craving for peace with this musically encapsulated beacon of hope and fortitude.
The journey to bring "Let Peace Prevail" to fruition illustrated a remarkable synergy and unified vision, fostered under Huang's direction and financial backing. The inaugural performance at the UN captivated a diverse audience, receiving commendations from diplomats, UN personnel, and the international community at large.
A UN staff proposed that the song be offered as a gift to the United Nations in celebration of its 80th anniversary, emphasizing its potential as a global peace-making anthem.
Prior to its official release, "Let Peace Prevail" garnered enthusiastic acclaim from a wide array of stakeholders, including diplomats, UN officials, and journalists, underscoring the song's universal message of peace and solidarity.Huang is now spearheading an initiative to have the song translated into the remaining four UN working languages — Arabic, French, Spanish, and Russian. She stated, "After investments in both the English and Chinese versions, my commitment now extends to amplifying the song's reach by selecting vocalists worldwide who can authentically convey its message, thereby continuing the foundational work initiated by Martin."
Efforts are underway to adapt "Let Peace Prevail" into all six working languages of the UN, with Huang leading the charge. To ensure the song’s essence is perfectly encapsulated in every rendition and resonates globally, Huang is pioneering a novel approach: launching a global singing race. This ambitious initiative aims to select the finest vocalists for each language version of the song through a worldwide competition, bringing together the most expressive and impactful voices to spread the message of peace.
Liu reflects, "The yearning for peace is inherent in us all. 'Let Peace Prevail' is our endeavor to bridge hearts globally, nurturing a collective belief in a future filled with peace and magnificence."
Moreland views his participation as a deep-seated duty, expressing that he performed "with a voice emanating from the soul's depths," in a bid to disseminate the message of peace.
A UN official succinctly captured the essence of the song's impact, stating, "This song eloquently manifests the global community's quest for peace, bolstering my confidence in our shared journey towards enduring harmony."
"Let Peace Prevail" transcends being merely a song; it emerges as a harbinger of hope, rallying a worldwide call to action for enduring peace and unity.
"Over the past eight years, I've participated in numerous UN meetings that have called for ceasefires and aid. These experiences have profoundly impressed upon me the critical urgency for action towards peace. Consequently, I feel a compelling necessity to pursue global peace through our collective endeavors," Wang stated.
