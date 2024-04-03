Understanding the Portuguese Golden Visa Investment Fund: Attractive Investment Avenues Open for Investors

Portuguese Investment Funds: explore this sought-after pathway to residency and citizenship in Portugal.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Citizen Solutions is thrilled to announce an exclusive webinar on April 17, 2024, dedicated to unraveling the nuances of the Portuguese Golden Visa Investment Fund. Renowned specialists, Luiz Filho – Finance Director and Funds Specialist and Lourenço Alvares, Business Investment Advisor from Global Citizen Solutions will converge to provide invaluable insights into this sought-after pathway to residency and citizenship in Portugal.

The webinar aims to delve into the intricacies of the Portugal Golden Visa program, offering expats the opportunity to acquire residency through investment, leading ultimately to Portuguese citizenship. Participants can anticipate gaining a comprehensive understanding of the benefits, eligibility criteria, and key considerations associated with the Portugal investment funds.

Established as a five-year residency by investment scheme, the Portuguese Golden Visa Program offers a gateway to European Union residency and citizenship. With over 12,718 ARIs granted since its inception, totaling more than €7.3 billion in investments, the program has garnered significant interest from investors worldwide.

Lourenço Alvares explains the popularity of the program: “In recent years, the Portugal Golden Visa investment fund pathway has emerged as a preferred route for obtaining residency and citizenship. With the flexibility of investment options and stringent regulatory oversight, the fund option offers investors a secure and potentially lucrative avenue towards their Golden Visa goals.”

Date: April 17th 2024
Time: 5pm GMT+1
About Global Citizen Solutions:

Global Citizen Solutions is a leading advisory firm specializing in citizenship and residency by investment programs worldwide. With a team of seasoned professionals and a commitment to excellence, we empower individuals and families to navigate the complexities of international immigration law and achieve their global citizenship goals.

About

Global Citizen Solutions is a boutique consultancy firm helping individuals and families to find their ideal residence & citizenship by investment programs. With offices in Portugal, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Brazil, our multicultural and multilingual team will guide individuals and families from start to finish, providing expert advice considering freedom, mobility, taxation, and security. Our international team is devoted to fulfilling our client's personal and financial needs, knowing that each situation is unique. Global Citizen Solutions covers programs in Portugal, UK, Spain, Malta, the Caribbean and Vanuatu. Global Citizen Solutions has a strong presence on the Portuguese Golden Visa program with a 100% success rate in all our applications. We offer the freedom, mobility and security that comes with a second citizenship.

