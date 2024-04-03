Flexera Named First Partner Verified for Oracle E-Business Suite Applications 

ITASCA, Ill., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera , the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced it has been verified as the first Oracle software asset management (SAM) tool vendor for E-Business Suite applications.



Flexera is a long-standing Oracle partner that has been continuously verified as a third-party tool vendor by Oracle’s Global Licensing and Advisory Services (GLAS). This status allows Flexera customers to conduct a detailed asset management evaluation of their currently deployed Oracle estate with Flexera’s solutions.



As part of Oracle’s strategic vision and commitment to help customers understand their deployed Oracle environment, Oracle GLAS provides customers a variety of options through Oracle tools or through strategic Oracle Verified Tool Vendors to get better insight and visibility into their Oracle software deployments. The program has expanded to now offer insights into Oracle E-Business Suite applications. This means Oracle customers may choose to work with their approved SAM vendors to optimize their SAM strategies. Flexera is the first and—so far—only partner to be verified for this new capability.

Obtaining this verification means that Oracle recognizes Flexera as a third-party tool vendor that provides accurate usage data for Oracle EBS, and that customers have confidence that Flexera is accurately collecting software deployment information for this product.

“Flexera is honored to be the first vendor partner verified for Oracle E-Business Suite,” said Roy Ritthaler, General Manager of Flexera. “Flexera’s IT asset management and software asset management tools, in particular, can help our shared customers gain valuable intelligence into their hybrid IT environments, allowing them to optimize their important investments in Oracle products.”



Along with being the first third-party tool vendor verified for the Oracle E-Business Suite, Flexera is a verified vendor for: Oracle Database and Database Options, Oracle Fusion Middleware, and Java SE. A full list of verification for Oracle third-party tool vendors is available at https://www.oracle.com/corporate/global-licensing-advisory-services/#tooling

For more information on how Flexera One can support your Oracle investments, visit: https://www.flexera.com/flexera-one/solutions/vendor/oracle.



Follow Flexera

on LinkedIn

on Twitter

on Instagram



About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning hybrid IT asset management and FinOps solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk, and identifies opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.



Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Contact: publicrelations@flexera.com