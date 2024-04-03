HotelPlanner Partners with the International Franchise Show London as Official Accommodation Provider

This collaboration extends the company's reach by joining forces with the UK's biggest selection of the most exciting franchise opportunities from around the world, attracting more than 250 exhibitors, 60 speakers, and 11,000 international brands

LONDON, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with the International Franchise Show London, Britain's largest franchise event and an unprecedented opportunity for attendees to meet hundreds of the best franchise opportunities from around the world.



The International Franchise Show, showcasing the UK's largest variety of captivating franchise opportunities from across the globe, will return on April 12th & 13th, 2024, at ExCeL London. This event offers thousands of entrepreneurs and business owners free entry, providing access to over 250 exhibitors, 60 seminars, personalized advice sessions, interactive features, expert guidance, and much more. The International Franchise Show is the only event of its kind in the UK to connect attendees with the largest selection of franchise brands, equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge to embark on their journey.

"For over 20 years, The Business Show has been providing a platform for entrepreneurs looking to start a business looking to grow and develop their business. The show has helped thousands of business owners," says Christian Yandell, CEO of The Business Show. "We are thrilled to partner with HotelPlanner on a discounted accommodations solution for our community."

"We always look to partner with events and organizations who share our entrepreneurial spirit. We’re pleased to partner with the International Franchise Show London and look forward to welcoming this innovative community into the HotelPlanner family," says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO of HotelPlanner.

About the International Franchise Show London

Operated by MFV NSE, the International Franchise Show has been connecting thousands of budding entrepreneurs with their perfect franchise opportunity for over 14 years. Held at ExCeL London, our shows couldn't be better connected! ExCeL boasts 5 international airports, all within an hour's commute, deeming London 'the gateway to Europe—the most accessible city in the world.' MFV Expositions holds some of the world's largest franchise exhibitions across the United States, Mexico, Germany, and here in the United Kingdom. Each year, the international show grows its international presence to bring you some of the biggest and best franchise brands from across the globe. After all, you won't find a larger selection of franchise opportunities under one roof at any other UK event.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com

