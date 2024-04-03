Submit Release
Submarine groundwater discharge and ocean acidification: implications from China’s coastal waters

Published 3 April 2024 Science Leave a Comment

Highlights

  • Uncertainties exist in SGD and coastal acidification characterization.
  • Relative paucity of studies on SGD input carbon at different scales in China.
  • Consider coupling of SGD-carried nutrients and carbon to coastal acidification.
  • Consider conducting qualitative and quantitative studies on SGD and acidification.

Abstract

Ocean acidification (OA) is a global environmental concern, and submarine groundwater discharge (SGD) is a potentially process that enhances OA. This review summarizes the relationship between two types of constituents carried by SGD into China’s seawater and OA. 1) Current research predominantly concentrates on constituent fluxes from SGD, neglecting its ecological impacts on carbon and nutrients budgets, as well as the mechanisms between carbon and nutrients. 2) Uncertainties persist in SGD research methods and acidification characterization. 3) There’s a need to enhance quantitative research methods of SGD-OA, particularly in areas with intricate biogeochemical processes. Effective identification methods are crucial to quantify SGD’s contribution to OA. Investigating core scientific questions, including SGD’s impact on OA rates and scales, is paramount. While the primary focus is on SGD-OA research in China, insights gained from novel perspectives could have broader value for coastal management globally.

Zhang Z., Yi L., Hu Y., Liu N. & Ren L., 2024. Submarine groundwater discharge and ocean acidification: implications from China’s coastal waters. Marine Pollution Bulletin 201: 116252. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2024.116252. Article (subscription required).

