HCM City seeks to enhance co-operation with Cambodian localities

VIETNAM, April 3 -

HCM CITY —HCM City wants to strengthen collaboration with Cambodian localities in various fields, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Võ Văn Hoan.

Hoan visited the Cambodian consulate general in the city on Wednesday for Chol Chnam Thmay, the Khmer New Year holiday (April 13 to 16).

He offered his best wishes to the consulate staff and Cambodians studying and living in the city on their nation’s accomplishments in recent years.

He hoped that, under the reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the National Assembly and the Royal Government of Cambodia, the country’s people would go on to greater achievements.

Based on the motto of "good neighbours, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability," HCM City treasures and strives to consolidate its relations with Cambodia, he said.

The city pays special attention to facilitating business networking and co-operation to fully realise the co-operation potentials in economy, trade and investment, he said.

HCM City would work closely with the consulate to deepen the long-standing ties between the two countries as well as the city and Cambodian localities, he promised.

The Cambodian consul general, Chan Sorykan, thanked the leader for visiting and offering his wishes to the Cambodian community in the city on the occasion of an important event for Cambodian people.

He also thanked the city for its close co-operation with the consulate.

He promised to do his best to promote Cambodia’s relations with HCM City as well as Việt Nam, especially in trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

He hoped the city would continue to support and create favourable conditions for businesses from both countries.

The two sides are preparing plans to organise a co-operation and investment facilitation event for real estate, and a trade and investment fair for HCM City and Cambodian localities. — VNS