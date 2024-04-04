Automotive Operating System Market Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies to Reach $20.4 Billion by 2032

Automotive Operating System Market

The global automotive operating system market is driven by the factors such as increase in demand for connected and autonomous vehicles

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by OS Type (QNX, Linux, Windows, Android, and Others), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), by Application (Autonomous Driving, Body Control & Comfort Systems, Infotainment System, Communication Systems, Connected Service, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global automotive operating systems industry generated $5.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $20.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global automotive operating system market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for connected and autonomous vehicles, the rising focus on improving vehicle safety and security, and the integration of AI and machine learning technologies in automotive systems. However, increasing automobile system complexities and concerns about data privacy and cyber security are hampering the automotive operating systems market's growth. On the contrary, the growing market for electric and hybrid vehicles, the intervention of innovative technologies for advanced user interfaces, and the growing market for electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the automotive operating systems market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players operating in the global automotive operating systems market are Siemens, Renesas Electronics Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, Alphabet Inc., Luxoft, A DXC Technology Company, Automotive Grade Linux, NVIDIA Corporation, Wind River Systems, Inc., Green Hills Software and Microsoft Corporation.

The global automotive operating systems market is segmented based on OS type, vehicle type, application, and region. By OS type, the market is divided into QNX, Linux, windows, android, and others. Further, based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. As per application, the market is segmented into infotainment systems, ADAS & safety systems, connected services, engine management & powertrain, body control & comfort systems, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.

Based on application, the infotainment system segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to around one-fourth of the global automotive operating system market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its software for gathering data, including vehicle location, driver behavior, engine diagnostics, and vehicle activity. However, the ADAS and Safety System segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the rise in demand for safety features in cars owing to the introduction of severe norms that make their installation mandatory in automobiles.

Software-centric vehicles offer several advantages compared to hardware-defined vehicles. For instance, instead of visiting a dealership for software updates related to telematics, car diagnostics, and infotainment systems, customers can now receive these updates over-the-air (OTA). These updates cover improvements to infotainment features, security patches, as well as monitoring and optimizing crucial aspects like the powertrain and driving dynamics. Consequently, the market for automotive operating systems is expected to grow as there is a growing demand for vehicles that are primarily defined by software.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, holding more than one-fourth of the global automotive operating system market. owing to technological advancements, government regulations, and the presence of prominent automotive manufacturers and technology companies in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032. owing to growing demand for connected vehicles, driven by rising consumer expectations for advanced connectivity features.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive operating system market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By OS type, the Android segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the ADAS and Safety System segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By vehicle type, the Commercial Vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

