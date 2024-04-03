Unlocking Opportunities: Navigating the Global Landscape of Computer-Aided Drug Discovery | CAGR of 11.48% (2022 - 2030)
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the global computer-aided drug discovery market reached an estimated value of $2.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of various market dynamics, key segments, value chain, investment opportunities, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.
Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17201
Major Growth Drivers:
The increase in chronic and unknown diseases along with the rapid pace of drug development is fueling the growth of the global computer-aided drug discovery market.
Despite challenges such as a shortage of skilled labor to operate these solutions, the market is benefiting from numerous growth opportunities in both developed and developing economies.
Notably, despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the computer-aided drug discovery market experienced positive growth, driven by heightened research and development activities aimed at combatting the spread of the disease.
Key Segment Insights:
The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, accounting for approximately one-fourth of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. It is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.29% during the forecast period, attributed to increased research and development efforts to discover novel drugs in oncology.
Among end-users, pharmaceutical companies dominated the market in 2021, contributing over two-fifths of the market share. However, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by rising R&D spending aimed at developing biologics for various diseases.
Regional Insights:
North America dominated the market in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 12.84% during the forecast period, driven by the growing number of biotechnology companies and increased R&D expenditure.
Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16823
Key Players:
Schrödinger, Inc.
Bayer AG
Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AstraZeneca
Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI)
Bioduro-Sundia
Charles River Laboratories
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the computer-aided drug discovery market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers computer-aided drug discovery market analysis from 2021 to 2031, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global computer-aided drug discovery market growth.
For more detailed insights, the full report can be accessed through the provided link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16823
David Correa
David Correa
