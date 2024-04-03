Fabric Wash and Care Market Size & Share to Surpass $197.5369 Billion by 2031, Driven by a CAGR 6.3% From 2022 to 2031

The residential segment is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.

Fabric softener/conditioner segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

The Fabric Wash and Care market size was valued at $99,610.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $197,536.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fabric Wash and Care Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,”. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

The rise of the fabric wash and care market may be ascribed to change in consumer lifestyles as people have become more hygiene concerned day by day, as well as rising demand for value-added products and premium items, which are strengthening market growth. Furthermore, rising disposable income, improved container design, and new product development are driving factors in the fabric wash & care industry.

The fabric wash and care market is categorized into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is sub segmented into detergents, fabric softener/conditioners, and bleach. By application, it comprises automotive, aviation, healthcare, hospitality, and residential. By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The basis of product type, the market is divided into detergent, fabric softener/conditioner, and bleach. Fabric softener and conditioner segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Fabric softener is useful for a variety of reasons. It is an efficient method for keeping materials supple and wrinkle-free. It also reduces friction between fibers, which results in less static cling and protects clothing from wear and tear. As a result of these advantages and widespread availability, this market segment is the largest and fastest growing.

Basis of application, the market is divided into residential, hospitality, healthcare, aviation, and healthcare. Residential segment held the largest share in 2020. Owing to the availability of a wide selection of economical detergents and fabric conditioners, the usage of these products has grown in popularity among household consumers. Furthermore, the increased demand for liquid detergents among homes due to the convenience and ease they provide over traditional washing soaps and bars, which contributes to market growth.

The basis of sales channels, market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others. Customers can simply purchase the goods from hypermarkets and supermarkets. Customer loyalty is extremely important in hypermarket/supermarket distribution, and having genuine merchandise is always a priority. As customers' purchasing power increases, this market is likely to grow substantially in developing countries. Furthermore, the high proportion of customers in developing nations is expected to have a significant impact on segment growth.

The fabric wash and care market has expanded rapidly in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American emerging nations. Fabric wash and care products that are simple to use and effective have been introduced as a result of technological and product advancements. To meet the increased customer demand for fresh fabric care products, market participants have released new formulations of fabric care products.

Furthermore, greater customer awareness of environmental degradation caused by the use of conventional fabric wash products has resulted in an increase in demand for eco-friendly fabric wash solutions. To address the issue of environmental deterioration, market companies have begun to introduce eco-friendly fabric cleaning products. P&G, for example, previously launched Tide PurClean, an eco-friendly detergent. Companies, on the other hand, must concentrate on inventing low-cost eco-friendly fabric cleaning products. Owing to its ease of use and fabric care features, liquid detergent has grown in popularity in emerging nations.

The key players in the fabric wash and care market are Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The National Detergent Company SAOG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., SEITZ GMBH, Nice Group, Wipro Enterprises Limited, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Consumer Behavior and Preferences: Understanding evolving consumer preferences is critical. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of their laundry habits, leading to a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. Additionally, there is a rising interest in products that offer convenience, such as single-dose laundry pods or multipurpose cleaners.

Health and Hygiene Concerns: The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened awareness around hygiene, leading to increased demand for products that promise effective disinfection and sanitization of textiles. This trend may persist post-pandemic, influencing the development of new cleaning formulations and technologies.

Technological Innovations: Advances in technology are driving innovation within the fabric care industry. This includes the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly detergent formulations, as well as the integration of smart features into laundry appliances, such as washing machines that automatically dispense the right amount of detergent based on load size.

E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: The growth of e-commerce platforms has transformed the retail landscape, enabling consumers to easily purchase fabric care products online. Direct-to-consumer brands are also gaining traction, offering personalized shopping experiences and subscription services that cater to individual preferences.

Sustainability Initiatives: Sustainability has become a key focus for many fabric care companies, driven by consumer demand and corporate responsibility goals. This includes efforts to reduce water and energy consumption, use more environmentally friendly ingredients, and minimize packaging waste.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

○ On the basis of product type, fabric softener/conditioner segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.0%, in revenue terms, during the forecast period.

○ On the basis of application, the residential segment is expected to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.

○ On the basis of distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

○ On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

