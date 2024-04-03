Fortifying Digital Defenses : Defense Cyber Security Market Surges to $43.4 Billion by 2031, Growing at 7.7% CAGR | AMR

Defense Cyber Security Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Defense Cyber Security Market by Type (Endpoint Security Solutions, Network Security Solutions, Content Security Solutions), by Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), by Solution (Threat intelligence and Response Management, Identity and Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Security and Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise Risk and Compliance, Managed Security, Others), by Application (Military, Public Utilities, Communication Networks, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031."

According to the report, the global defense cyber security industry generated $21.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The concept of defense cyber security is typically attributed to a series of security protocols and controls that are layered throughout an IT network to preserve the integrity and privacy of defense organizations. Every organization has vulnerabilities that an attacker can exploit to gain access and cause damage. Hence, the in depth strategy of defense cyber security is to protect against a wide range of threats and close all of an organization’s security holes in order to protect it effectively against cyber threats.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

A growing risk of cyber threat to critical infrastructures by structured criminal groups, technological improvement in the cyber security industry, increase in demand for defense IT expenditure, transition of conventional military aircrafts into autonomous aircrafts, and increased dependency of military organizations on the internet drive the growth of the global defense cyber security market. However, limited awareness related to cyber security and lack of cyber security professionals or workforce hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, increase in threats and warnings related to cyber-attack on officials and adoption of IoT in cyber security technology present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the military segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global defense cyber security market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the growing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks due to the increasing dependency of military organizations on the internet network. To counter all these vulnerabilities, there is a major focus on adopting cyber security solutions in the defense sector. On the other hand, the communication networks segment is projected to witness the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟎% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the fact that different sectors adopt more technologies to improve their communications and infrastructure, and there is a parallel rise in cyber threats to these networks.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the endpoint security segment held the largest market share of more than two-fifths of the global defense cyber security market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that endpoint security solutions are one of the most important assets of the defense sector. The high penetration of the segment is attributed to the increasing use of automation and behavioral analysis for threat detection, growing amount of data across verticals, and rising investments by key players. On the other hand, the network security solutions segment is projected to witness the largest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟓% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the rise in frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks owing to the increasing dependency of military organizations on the internet network. To counter all these vulnerabilities, there is a major focus on adopting network security solutions in the defense sector.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly one-third of the global defense cyber security market share, owing to increasing investment in cyber security services by many companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟐% during the forecast period. This is due to the high rate of modernization of police force, increased annual budgetary spending on homeland security, and rise in instances of terrorist activities in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Intel Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Northrop Grumman

IBM Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Thales

EclecticIQ B.V.

SentinelOne

Boeing

DXC Technology Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Secureworks, Inc.

Privacera, Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

👉This study presents analytical depiction of the global defense cyber security market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

👉The overall defense cyber security market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

👉The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global defense cyber security market with a detailed impact analysis.

👉The current defense cyber security market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.

👉Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.