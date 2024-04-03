Global Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market Set to Triple by 2031, Driven by RNAi and ASOs: Allied Market Research Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The factors that are anticipated to impede the growth of the global nucleic acid therapeutics market during the forecast period include, absence of alternative treatments for a variety of chronic conditions, accessibility of medicines, and high diagnostic costs. The growth of the nucleic acid therapeutics market is driven by increased research & development of new medicines and therapies and increased disease prevalence.

The report published by Allied Market Research provides a comprehensive analysis of the global nucleic acid therapeutics market, offering insights into various aspects such as market size, growth potential, key segments, competitive landscape, and evolving trends. Here's a summary of the key points highlighted in the report:

Market Size and Growth: The global nucleic acid therapeutics market was valued at $4.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $12.2 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Segment Analysis:

Products: The RNA interference (RNAi) and short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) segment accounted for over half of the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance. However, the Anti-Sense Oligonucleotides (ASOs) and DNA Aptamers segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Application: Monogenetic disorders segment held the largest share of the market revenue in 2021 and is likely to continue dominating. Meanwhile, the multi-genetic disorders segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8%.

End-user: Hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2021 and is forecasted to continue its dominance, with the same segment expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.0%.

Region: North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth with a CAGR of 13.8%.

Competitive Landscape:

