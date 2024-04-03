Sentinels of Safety : Unraveling the Homeland Security Market's $898.2 Billion Journey by 2032

Homeland Security Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Homeland Security Market by Component (Border Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transport Security, Law Enforcement, CBRN Security, and Others), End-User (Public Sector and Private Sector), and Technology (Recognition and Surveillance Systems, AI-based Solutions, Security Platforms, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”.

According to the report, the global homeland security industry size generated $531.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $898.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Border security remains an important policy area as nations aim to regulate immigration and combat cross-border crimes. Emerging technologies like sensors and analytics may aid authorized monitoring at official ports of entry. Any border security measures should uphold international laws, treat all people with dignity, and balance enhanced enforcement with pathways for lawful entry. The report could explore security solutions that align with ethical values of justice, compassion and shared responsibility.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

IBM Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Unisys Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global homeland security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as contract, collaboration, agreements, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The growth of the global homeland security market is driven by factors such as government initiatives to protect nations from cross-border disputes and civil wars, rise in security threats from increasing terrorism, cybercrimes, cross-border infiltration incidents globally, and technological advancements in surveillance, biometric identification, and imaging systems. However, privacy issues, ethical concerns related to pervasive monitoring posing public acceptance barriers, lack of implementation of required measures, and slow adoption of security solutions hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for information security and the development of smart city initiatives adoption are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the homeland security market during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

By type, the cyber security segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for one-fifth of the global homeland security market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise of ransomware and nation-state threats underscoring the necessity for proactive cyber surveillance.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.

By end user, the public sector segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global homeland security market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as governments globally are moving toward smarter border security infrastructure integrated with technologies like biometrics, 3D scanning, and intuitive access control systems. Moreover, the private sector segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rising cyber threats such as ransomware, and increasing physical threats.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐈-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

By technology, the AI-based solutions segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global homeland security market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to adoption of AI for data analytics to identify high-risk individuals, detect anomalies and suspicious behavior as well as predict potential threats is rising within the homeland security domain.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the homeland security market revenue and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the U.S. invests significantly in security tech, including biometrics and emergency response systems. However, LAMEA is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032, as LAMEA faces diverse security challenges, with Latin America prioritizing border security, the Middle East focusing on intelligence and cybersecurity, and Africa investing in critical infrastructure protection and counterterrorism.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the cyber security segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end user, the private sector segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By technology, the AI-based solutions segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

