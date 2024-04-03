Sky High Growth : Drone Software Market Set to Soar to $21.93 Billion by 2031 Insights from Allied Market Research

Drone Software Market Growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone software market generated $5.96 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $21.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Drones are utilized in the transportation of goods and passengers globally depending on the requirement of various industries, such as tourism, logistics, and defense industries. They form a part of the investment of an organization owing to huge maintenance costs and operating costs apart from the immense procurement costs associated with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). In addition, rise in the defense budget has enabled governments of various countries to enter into agreements with drone & component manufacturers such as DJI and Precision Technologies Ltd. to offer better and advanced products, which supplements the growth of the drone software market across the globe. In recent years, the demand for entire drone packages has risen steeply. The amount of data collected by drones has expanded dramatically in recent years, owing to high-resolution cameras being used for image mapping, video capture, and equipment tracking.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

Forecast Period - 2022­–2031

Base Year - 2021

Market Size in 2021 - $5.96 billion

Market Size in 2031 - $21.93 billion

CAGR - 14.5%

No. of Pages in Report - 376

Segments covered - Solution, application, architecture, deployment, and region

Drivers - Increase in the usage of drones for mapping and photography

Rise in need for agriculture surveillance

Opportunities - Extensive use of drones in shipping and delivery

Increase in recuse and search operations

Restrains - Stringent regulations on drones

Hacking issue

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the applications segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The system segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the defense and government segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as agriculture, energy and power, construction and mining, media and entertainment, logistics and transportation.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, the open-source segment held the largest drone software market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The closed source segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, the onboard drones segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The ground-based segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America and LAMEA.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 MEASURE, Pix4D SA, PrecisionHawk, Inc., SENSEFLY, SHARPER SHAPE, SKYCATCH INC, Skydio, Sky-Future, AirMap Inc, Delair, DJI Technology, DroneBase, DroneDeploy, ESRI, Kespry Inc., Skyward IO (Verizon Company), Yuneec, and others.

The report analyzes these key players of the global drone software market. These market players have made remarkable use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to significantly increase their prowess in the industry. The report guides in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by leading players of the market.