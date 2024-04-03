Aviation Lubricants Market Soaring to $2.84 Billion by 2027 with a 6.2% CAGR | NYCO, LANXESS, LUKOIL, ROCOL,

Aviation Lubricants Market Growth

Lubricants are used to reduce friction and wear between two moving parts/surface of aircrafts.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aviation lubricants market estimated $2.24 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

🔰𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07930

Rise in number of airline passengers, increase in consumption of synthetic lubricants, and growth in number of airports augment the growth of the global aviation lubricants market. On the other hand, contamination in lubricants impedes the growth of the market. Nevertheless, demand for low-density lubricants and development of safe and eco-friendly lubricants are expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

The global aviation lubricants market is segmented into type, technology, end user, application, platform, and region. Based on type, the engine oil segment held the largest share in 2019, with nearly half of the global aviation lubricants market, and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. On the other hand, the special lubricants & additives segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report also involves hydraulic fluid and grease segments.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-lubricants-market/purchase-options

Based on technology, the market is segmented into mineral based and synthetic. The synthetic segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, with more than half of the global market, and would continue its dominance by 2027. At the same time, the mineral-based segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global aviation lubricants market is studied across North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest revenue share, with nearly one-third of the global market in 2019, and would lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Weight is a critical factor for airlines, which directly impacts stability as well as performance of aircrafts. Aircraft manufacturers always seek for use of materials and components of aircrafts, which are strong enough as well as lighter in weight to reduce overall weight of an aircraft. Lubricants also contribute to weight of aircrafts. Therefore, there is a rise in demand for low-density lubricants from aircraft manufacturers, which helps in further reduction of weight. This, in turn, improves performance of an aircraft, which is expected to create growth opportunities for key players operating in the global aviation lubricants market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Aerospace Lubricants, Inc.

The Chemours Company

Royal Dutch Shell plc

NYCO

LANXESS

LUKOIL

Nye Lubricants, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

ROCOL

JET-LUBE

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07930

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-central-lubrication-system-market-A07218 - Automotive Central Lubrication System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Lubrication Type (Oil, Grease), by Component Type (Lubrication Distributor, Lubrication Pumps, Timers and Controllers), by Actuator Type (Electrical, Pneumatic) and by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-antifreeze-market - Automotive Antifreeze Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Fluid Type ( Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol and Glycerin), Technology (Inorganic Additive Technology (IAT), Organic Acid Technology (OAT) and Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT)), Application (Passenger vehicle, Commercial vehicle and Construction vehicle), and Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/engine-oil-market - Engine Oil Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Grade (Mineral, Semi-synthetic, Fully-synthetic), by Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), by Engine Type (Gasoline, Diesel), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-electric-fuel-pumps-market-A08492 - Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Bushed DC, Bushless DC), by Application (Passenger Cars, Lightweight Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Weight Commercial Vehicles) and by Technology (Turbine Style, Sliding Style, Roller Vane): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032