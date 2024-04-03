BellaSeno Appoints Dr. Thomas Lingner as Chief Technology Officer and Inga Freyert as VP Quality and Regulatory Affairs

Further expansion of management expertise to accelerate BellaSeno´s market entry

Leipzig, Germany, April 3, 2024 – BellaSeno GmbH, an ISO 13485-certified medtech company developing resorbable scaffolds using additive manufacturing technologies, announced today that Dr. Thomas Lingner was appointed Chief Technology Officer and Inga Freyert was promoted to VP Quality and Regulatory Affairs.

In addition to his role at BellaSeno, Dr. Thomas Lingner is Managing Director and CSO of Genevention GmbH, a bioinformatics / software company he co-founded in 2017. Prior to this, he was Principal Bioinformatician, Microarray and Deep-Sequencing Core Facility, at the University Medical Center Göttingen. From 2008 to 2014, Thomas Lingner worked as a Post-Doctoral Researcher at the University of Göttingen, CRG Barcelona, Spain and the University of Stavanger, Norway. He holds a PhD in Bioinformatics from the University of Göttingen and a Diploma in Computer Science from the University of Bielefeld, Germany.

Inga Freyert served as BellaSeno´s Head of Quality Management since 2022 and was promoted to VP Quality Management and Regulatory Affairs in early 2024. Prior to that, she was Head of Quality Management at TimeWaver Production GmbH and quality management representative at bess pro GmbH Medical Leufen GmbH and bess medizintechnik GmbH. Before joining bess pro GmbH, Inga Freyert worked as Quality & Regulatory Specialist / Junior Q&R Manager at MagForce AG, Berlin. From 2011 to 2018, she was Head of Batch Record Review Quality Control Team at IDT Biologika GmbH, Dessau-Roßlau. She holds a Diploma in Biology from the University of Göttingen.

“We warmly welcome Dr. Thomas Lingner and Inga Freyert to their new roles at BellaSeno,” said Dr. Mohit Chhaya, CEO of BellaSeno. “Top-tier quality standards and technological leadership are at the heart of BellaSeno´s corporate identity. Therefore, the expertise of Thomas and Inga will be crucial for further advancing our leading-edge pipeline in soft and hard tissue regeneration.”

About BellaSeno

BellaSeno GmbH was founded in 2015 and is headquartered on the BioCity campus in Leipzig, Germany, with a subsidiary in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is developing novel resorbable soft tissue and bone reconstruction implants made by additive manufacturing (3D-printing) under ISO 13485 certification. The Company has received substantial financial support from private investors as well as from the Saxony Development Bank (SAB), the European Fund for Regional Development (EFRE), Germany´s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Australian government. The Company has been co-funded from tax resources based on the budget adopted by the members of Saxony State Parliament.

Contact BellaSeno

BellaSeno GmbH

Dr. Mohit Chhaya

mohit.chhaya@bellaseno.com

Tel.: +49 176 2283 9583

Media Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68