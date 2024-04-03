Charting Autonomous Journeys : HD Map Market Propelling Towards $66.1 Billion by 2035

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market is predicted to generate $3.7 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $66.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2025 to 2035. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐩𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.

The concept of HD map for autonomous vehicles is typically attributed to the maps that are particularly built for self-driving purposes of autonomous vehicles and are usually called as High-Definition Maps (HD Maps). HD maps have information presented in layers. The data in each layer varies depending on the company that produces the map. It is expected that HD maps will also provide advertising services, which will be the key revenue-generating segment for HD maps companies. Moreover, the next generation of autonomous driving technology requires higher quality and more detailed map content to support sensor data and guarantee driver safety and comfort. To achieve this, autonomous vehicles are expected to rely on a combination of artificial intelligence, sensors, and digital maps. It allows them to see around curves, through fog, and over large vehicles blocking the vision of sensors.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global HD map for autonomous vehicles market based on service type, usage type, vehicle type, solution, level of automation, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the mapping segment to hold the dominating global HD map for autonomous vehicles market in 2025, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The advertisement segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟖.𝟎% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger cars segment to hold the largest market share in 2025, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The commercial vehicles segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟔.𝟑% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the personal modality segment to hold the dominating market share in 2025, holding nearly 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞-𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐃 𝐦𝐚𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The commercial modality segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟒.𝟒% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across North America to hold the dominating market share in 2025, garnering more than one-third of the global market. On the other hand, the Europe region is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟓.𝟗% during the forecast period.

Factors such as rise in adoption of autonomous vehicles, growing importance of HD map for safe autonomous driving, and advancement in 5G technology supplement the growth of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market. However, high cost associated with technology and limited standardization in HD maps are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, growth in connected infrastructure and improved road regulations and rise in investments in mapping technology create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

AutoNavi,

Baidu, Inc.,

Civil maps,

DeepMap, Inc.,

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.,

Esri,

HERE,

Mapbox,

Momenta,

NavInfo Co., Ltd.,

Navmii, NVIDIA Corporation,

The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.,

TomTom International BV,

Waymo LLC,

Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.,

Zenrin Co., Ltd.

