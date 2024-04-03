Body Fat Reduction Market Updates : is Projected to Surpass USD 13.91 Billion by 2030

Body Fat Reduction Market Size, growth, demand

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body fat reduction market generated $7.58 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.91 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The global body fat reduction market, driven by a surge in obesity prevalence, growing focus on aesthetic enhancements, technological advancements, and increased adoption of minimally invasive procedures, witnessed a decline in procedures during the Covid-19 pandemic as hospitals prioritized Covid wards. Despite challenges such as high procedure costs and post-treatment complications, the market is expected to reach $13.91 billion by 2030, with North America maintaining its leading position. Opportunities lie in new developments and expanding facilities offering fat reduction services.

The global body fat reduction market is primarily propelled by factors such as the increasing prevalence of obesity, heightened emphasis on aesthetic enhancements and cosmetic procedures, technological advancements, and a rising adoption of minimally invasive techniques. Despite these drivers, the market faced a downturn during the Covid-19 pandemic as hospitals prioritized Covid-related care, leading to a decline in body fat reduction procedures worldwide.

The pandemic-induced lockdowns and work-from-home measures resulted in increased weight gain and obesity cases due to reduced physical activity and changes in lifestyle habits. However, post-lockdown, the reopening of medical spas and gyms is expected to stimulate growth in body fat reduction activities, consequently driving market expansion.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on the body fat reduction market, noting the postponement of non-emergency surgeries and the closure of fitness centers and educational institutions. The reopening of these establishments is expected to bolster market growth.

Furthermore, the report offers segmentation of the global body fat reduction market based on procedure type, gender, end-user, and region. Surgical procedures accounted for the majority share in 2020 and are projected to maintain their dominance, while non-surgical procedures are expected to witness the fastest growth rate. Hospitals and clinics currently lead in end-user segments, but medical spas are anticipated to experience the highest growth rate.

Overall, while challenges such as high procedure costs and post-treatment complications persist, the market is poised for growth due to evolving developments and an increasing number of facilities offering fat reduction services.

In terms of geographical distribution, North America held the largest portion of the market share in 2020, representing approximately one-third of the total share. It is projected to maintain its leading position through 2030. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

AbbVie Inc. (formerly Allergan Inc.)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (operating Apollo Cosmetic Clinics)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (owner of Solta Medical International Inc.)

Candela Medical

Cutera Inc.

Cynosure, Llc.

Lumenis, Ltd.

Sciton, Inc.

Sisram Medical Ltd (part of Alma Lasers Ltd.)

VLCC Health Care Ltd.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑭𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

By procedure type, the surgical segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of gender, the female segment dominated the market in 2020

Depending on end user, the hospitals and clinics exhibited the highest growth in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝑩𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒉𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔/𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒔

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the body fat reduction market, and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.