Single-mode Optical Fiber Market Size is Expected to Reach $6,807 Million by 2025 | CommScope, Corning

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in 2017, is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for internet in the developing countries” — David Correa

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled "Single-mode Optical Fiber Market by Type (G.652, G.653, G.654, G.655, G.656 and G.657), Applications (Telecommunication & Networking, Data Centers, CATV, Factory Automation & Industrial Networking, Military and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025"

Surge in need for fast & improved networking and network services, widespread implementation of 5G, increase in adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity, emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), and rise in demand for single-mode optical fiber due to shortage of fiber majorly contribute toward the growth of the global single-mode optical fiber market. However, high installation cost & increase in adoption of wireless communication systems are expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The drivers and opportunities help to comprehend the rapidly changing industry trends and how they can impact the growth of the market. Moreover, the challenges and restraints analyzed in the report help recognize profitable market investments. The global single-mode optical fiber report provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030.

The qualitative study focuses on the value chain analysis, key regulations, and pain point analysis. The global single-mode optical fiber market report includes an overview of the market and highlights market definition and scope along with major factors that shape the single-mode optical fiber market. The study outlines the major market trends and driving factors that boost the growth of the single-mode optical fiber market. The report includes an in-depth study of sales, market size, sales analysis, and prime drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Based on type, the G.652 segment dominated the global single-mode optical fiber market in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to its increased adoption in long haul and metro city networks. Furthermore, the G.657 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is the latest standard for FTTH applications, and along with G.652 it is the most commonly used in last drop fiber networks.

The global single-mode optical fiber market was led by the telecommunication & networking segment in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the CATV segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the near future, owing to increase in broadband penetration and digitalization of CATV, that is, fiber TV with the internet, fiber TV with intranet, and fiber TV.

Key Segmentation

By Type

• G.652

• G.653

• G.654

• G.655

• G.656

• G.657

By Applications

• Telecommunication & Networking

• Data Centers

• CATV

• Factory Automation & Industrial Networking

• Military

• Others

Key Findings of the Single-mode Optical Fiber Market:

• By type, the G.657 segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global single-mode optical fiber market during the forecast period.

• In 2017, the G.652 segment accounted for the highest revenue in the type category.

• Based on application, the telecommunication & networking segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

The market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario on the basis of key product offerings. On the other hand, Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. The report provides an explicit global single-mode optical fiber market breakdown and exemplifies how the opposition will take shape in the new few years to come. Rendering the top ten industry players functional in the market, the study emphasizes on the policies & approaches integrated by them to retain their foothold in the industry.

The analysis highlights the highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. These insights are helpful in devising strategies and achieving a sustainable growth. The single-mode optical fiber market is studied on the basis of different segments including type, applications, and region. This makes the study well organized and resourceful along with promoting easy understanding. The report a comprehensive data based on each segment of the single-mode optical fiber market.

The single-mode optical fiber market is analyzed on the basis of geographical penetration along with a study of market influence in the various regions such as North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Single-mode optical fiber Market Research Report:

CommScope, Corning Inc., FiberHome, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electronic Co. Ltd., Nexans S.A., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Sterlite Technologies Ltd., The Prysmian Group, and Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

The global single-mode optical fiber market offers a detailed overview of the industry based on the main parameters including market extent, probable deals, sales analysis, and essential drivers. The market report is summarized enfolding the operations of an array of different organizations in the sector from different regions. The study is a perfect consolidation of quantitative and qualitative information accentuating on the key industry developments and challenges that the market is facing along with the lucrative opportunities available in the sector. The single-mode optical fiber market report also showcases the factual data throughout the forecast period and brings about an estimate till 2031.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

(1) What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the Global single-mode optical fiber industry?

(2) Who are the leading players functioning in the Global single-mode optical fiber marketplace?

(3) What are the key strategies participants are likely to adopt to increase their share in the Global single-mode optical fiber industry?

(4) What is the competitive situation in the Global single-mode optical fiber market?

(5) What are the emerging trends that may influence the Global single-mode optical fiber market growth?

(6) Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in future?

(7) Which application segment will grab a handsome share in the Global single-mode optical fiber industry?

(8) Which region is lucrative for the manufacturers?

