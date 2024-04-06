USTAG condemns Desecration of Hindu Temple during Shivaratri Celebrations at the Vedukkunaari Hill in Sri Lanka
The US Tamil Action Group (USTAG) condemns the alleged police brutality at Hindu Temple in Sri Lanka during Shivaratri celebrations.
...... direct the Department of Archeology to end its discriminatory interference in Hindu sites and order its police and other security forces to uphold the rights of Hindus and all minority .....”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Tamil Action Group (USTAG) condemns in no uncertain terms the alleged “police brutality in desecrating the time-honored Shivaratri celebrations” of the Hindu priests and worshipers, Tamil Parliamentarians and others, in the Aathi Sivan Temple at Vedukkanaari Hill in the Vavuniya district. “The arrest of eight worshipers was an added humiliation and insult visited upon the Tamil Hindu population of the country”, said Pushparany Williams, President of USTAG.
— Meenakshi Ganguly, Deputy Asia Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW)
Despite court orders which stipulated that worshipers are entitled to peacefully celebrate their holy festival of Shivaratri, “this was not merely the first time the Sri Lankan authorities have blatantly flouted such court orders. By doing so, not only is the Sri Lankan government undermining the authority of the judiciary and safeguards for the Hindu religion, but it also rides rough shod on the good will and friendly relations among all religions in the country”.
In a Statement titled, “Sri Lankan Authorities Detain Hindu Worshippers”, Meenakshi Ganguly, Deputy Asia Director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the Sri Lankan government to “publicly direct the Department of Archeology to end its discriminatory interference in Hindu sites and order its police and other security forces to uphold the rights of Hindus and all minority communities.”
The “Commission for Justice and Peace of the Catholic Diocese of Jaffna” has joined in the chorus of condemnation of these police actions against the peaceful practice of the Hindu religion in the country. In a statement to that effect, they further underscore "the fact that Hinduism pre-dated Christianity by many centuries in ancient Ceylon while Buddhism simply followed in the religious footsteps of Hinduism. These are facts that need to be acknowledged in the current context of vilification of the Hindu religion in the country". The stamp of Hinduism found not only in the Tamil areas of the North-East but also in predominantly Southern Sinhala parts of the country is ample evidence of the widespread presence of Hinduism in Sri Lanka throughout the centuries.
The President of USTAG further said, “All the above are ample evidence that the Sri Lankan authorities are giving overt and covert authorization for the unbridled attacks on the Tamil Hindu community in Sri Lanka.” In the circumstances, “we in USTAG have no doubt that there will be no reconciliation, peace, or prosperity in Sri Lanka if the situation is not reversed immediately by the Sri Lanka authorities.”
