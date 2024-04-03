LPGA*USGA ‘Girls Golf' Clinic Encourages STEM Education

Participants with LPGA*USGA ‘Girls Golf’ and She STEAMS Foundation

She STEAMS Foundation in partnership with LPGA*USGA Girls Golf

Ahead of the male-dominated Masters Tournament in Georgia, the local program provides golfing opportunities, scholarships to young girls

JONESBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Forbes estimates 77% of golfers are men, Girl’s Golf is changing that number one female golfer at a time. Dozens of young girls will make their mark on the Lake Spivey Golf Club on Wednesday, April 3, as they are introduced to golfing through local nonprofit She STEAMS Foundation in partnership with LPGA*USGA Girls Golf.

“Golf has a checkered history when it comes to diversity and accessibility for all. There still are only a handful of African-American female golf professionals. This program is designed to introduce, encourage, and facilitate participation among young girls – particularly African-American girls,” said Greta Anderson, LPGA golf pro with She STEAMS.

The program for girls ages 6–17 teaches more than just stance and swing; it teaches girls confidence and perseverance. The golf clinics hosted by She STEAMS will also incorporate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education.

“Golf is just physics wrapped up in a game,” said Anderson. “It’s not about how rich you are. It is an objective scientific exercise. You can excel whether you’re tall, not-so-tall, skinny, athletic, not-so-athletic. You can be a great golfer.”

The Renee Powell Foundation also funds the program. Powell was the second African-American woman ever to play on the LPGA Tour. The clinic is free for any registered participants and runs between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, with lunch provided.

“Girls can leverage these golf skills – whether earning college scholarships, making a connection, or making an impression on someone. It moves the needle,” said Anderson.

About She STEAMS Foundation:
She STEAMS in partnership with LPGA*USGA Girls Golf and Girls Golf program is a successful 501(c)(3) founded by former Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons. The organization also provides girls scholarship opportunities. To learn more visit: SheSteams.org.

Dee Clemmons
She STEAMS
info@shesteams.org
