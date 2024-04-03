Supreme Court proposes reduced prison sentences for underage offenders

VIETNAM, April 3 - HÀ NỘI — The Supreme People's Court has proposed a draft of the Law on Justice for Minors to protect the rights and rehabilitate individuals under 18 who commit crimes.

The draft suggests reducing maximum prison sentences from 18 to 15 years for ages 16 to under 18, and from 12 to 9 years for ages 14 to under 16.

Under the current regulations of Article 101 of the Criminal Code, individuals aged 16 to under 18, when convicted, face a maximum prison sentence of 18 years if life imprisonment or the death penalty is applicable. For those aged 14 to under 16, the maximum sentence is 12 years under similar circumstances.

The draft law also limits instances in which juvenile offenders are subject to temporary detention.

Juvenile offenders aged 14 to under 16 could be temporarily detained if they commit extremely serious crimes and violate other preventive measures, continue to offend, escape and are captured according to a wanted decision.

Similarly, those aged 16 to under 18 could be detained for very serious crimes and other violations.

Another significant aspect of the draft law concerns redirection measures for juveniles not prosecuted for criminal liability.

The draft introduces 11 redirection measures, including existing ones like reprimand and community education, and new ones such as participation in educational programmes, compulsory treatment, community service and activity restrictions.

Additionally, judicial education at reformatory schools becomes the strictest measure among them. — VNS